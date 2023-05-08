CHEYENNE — Although May 12 is earmarked as the day to give, Cheyenne Day of Giving is actually a nonprofit that supports agencies across the community all year long.
“We’re a year-round safety net for many local organizations,” Cheyenne Day of Giving Board President Kristal Wood said.
Food and personal-care donations received May 12 (and during the May 11 youth event) will be distributed to agencies supported by the nonprofit that same day, but those items only last so long.
“Financial donations are needed for Day of Giving for that year-round support,” Wood said. “All financial donations that come in go right back out to purchase items for local organizations, and often go toward items that are not in their budget.”
Cheyenne Day of Giving is a completely volunteer organization, meaning 100% of all financial donations received go to help those in need. The nonprofit’s minimal overhead costs are covered by two sponsorships designated for that purpose.
However, money received is not given directly to the agencies supported by the Day of Giving. With the donations received, Day of Giving sets up a quarterly budget for each agency, purchasing items throughout the year.
Day of Giving has funded things like a proofing cabinet for teaching cooking skills at the COMEA House, refrigerators during the renovation of the Stage Motel into a studio apartment complex, bus passes for residents without transportation, a snow blade and a shed for clients’ storage.
Perhaps most impactful, though, are the small things that make residents feel seen, COMEA House Director Robin Bocanegra said.
“Our clients might be 20, 30, even 60 years old, and they have never had anyone be thoughtful enough to buy them a personal Christmas gift,” Bocanegra said. “We approached Day of Giving, and every year for our fourth quarter … they meet us at Walmart, and we shop.”
Bocanegra said she asks residents to fill out a wish list during the holiday season.
“They’re practical. They say they need a pair of pants or a sweatshirt, but we encourage them to pick one small item that they would consider a luxury. We ask them to limit it to $25, so maybe it’s a watch or a wallet,” Bocanegra said. “Day of Giving helps us pay for that. We’re paying for heat and electricity. We don’t have a budget to go Christmas shopping.
“But yet, it’s so important to the mental health and the healing that our folks need,” Bocanegra said. “I can’t tell you how meaningful it is on Christmas when they have a package that has their name on it. It doesn’t say ‘male’ or ‘female’ on it. It says Bob or Susie, and when they open it, it is what they asked for.”
Bocanegra said she is very grateful for Day of Giving.
“If someone isn’t really connected to a specific charity but wants to give, I highly recommend Day of Giving,” she said. “They will truly make sure your donation gets into the right hands and is doing the most good.”
Misty Saxon, executive director of Family Promise, said that Day of Giving fills her organization’s pantry every May, but also helps with bigger, unexpected items.
“Our program used to use churches on a rotating model to shelter our clients,” Saxon said. “After COVID, we had to buy a standalone shelter, and the Day of Giving was able to buy us bunk beds so that our clients had somewhere to stay.”
The Day of Giving once paid for a new door for the Natalie House so clients could be safe, she added.
“Those little things add up, so it is really nice to have Day of Giving there to help us when we need a hand,” she said. “Family Promise is doing our best to make a difference in this community … and we’re grateful for every donation we get, whether it is through Day of Giving or through the community. That is how we survive is the support of the community.”
Other agencies served include the Boys & Girls Club, Magic City Enterprises, Needs Inc., The Salvation Army and Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless.
At the Cheyenne Safehouse, a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse, Day of Giving has provided pillows, sheets, hairbrushes, shampoo and conditioner, groceries, school supplies, laundry baskets, laundry detergent, bath towels and diapers.
At the Unaccompanied Students Initiative, which offers stable housing and a support system for homeless youth ages 16-20, the Day of Giving has provided new clothing, toiletries, groceries, school supplies, a carpet shampooer and cleaning supplies.
At St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, the Day of Giving provides year-round support by paying for peanut butter, jelly, pasta, pasta sauce, soup, canned fruit and canned vegetables.
The 18th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving will be May 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park.