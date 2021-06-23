Gov. Mark Gordon started Wyoming’s withdrawal from federal supplemental unemployment benefits on Saturday, June 19.
According to Gordon, it’s because of an effort to address workforce shortages throughout the state.
“Wyoming needs workers, our businesses are raring to go,” Gordon said. “I recognize the challenges facing Wyoming employers, and I believe it’s critical for us to do what we can to encourage more hiring.”
Gordon placed some onus for Wyoming’s slow economic recovery on the federal benefits. He said he believes that while federal unemployment benefits provided short-term relief during the pandemic, they are currently hindering the pace of Wyoming’s economic recovery.
“Incentivizing people not to work is just plain un-American,” Gordon said.
Effective Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) stopped paying these benefits to existing claimants and will no longer accept new claims for the following unemployment programs:
• Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC): a $300 per week supplemental payment in addition to other unemployment benefits.
• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC): an extension of regular unemployment benefits. Regular unemployment is typically limited to 26 weeks, but the current version of PEUC extended benefits to a maximum of 53 additional weeks.
• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA): provided eligibility for many people who would normally not be eligible for unemployment benefits, and who had lost their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes people who were self-employed or those who worked for other businesses that were not required to pay unemployment taxes.
The American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden, extended federal pandemic unemployment benefits to Sept. 6. However, a handful of states, including Wyoming, have opted out of the plan early. Critics of the early withdrawals argue that it will reduce consumer spending into the economy, and cause more hardship for struggling families and individuals.
According to Ty Stockton, communications manager for DWS, Albany County currently has around 140 people collecting unemployment benefits. As of Saturday, these people will no longer be eligible for the above listed federal unemployment programs. However, standard statewide unemployment benefits will still be available to qualifying recipients.
During this time in 2020, there were about 635 people collecting unemployment in Albany County.
“That was at the height of the pandemic closures,” Stockton explained. In June of 2019, there were only 47 people collecting unemployment. In 2021, there are more people than is typical on unemployment in the county. However, that will change dramatically with the withdrawal from the federal programs.
“This is also a time of year when unemployment numbers tend to drop because of the busy summer season,” Stockton said, adding that seasonal recreation and hospitality work tends to pick up in the area during June.
Indeed, businesses in Laramie are beginning to return to a relative normal compared to last year.
Many businesses no longer require masks or minimized capacity, and larger events are going back into place. Last week, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance hosted its first Business After Hours event since the pandemic. On June 11, the High Altitude Manufacturing Partnership (HAMP) hosted a large business expo and job fair. Gov. Gordon opened the event with a speech about entrepreneurship and the potential to grow manufacturing businesses in Laramie.
“One of the things you can see in this room is the ability to ... give the skills that are necessary for entrepreneurs to go out and build the cool stuff that you all are building right here,” Gordon said during his speech at the HAMP expo.
“Right now, on the Wyoming at Work site, there are more jobs available than there are workers,” Stockton said, adding a caveat that not all the jobs are good matches for job seekers.
If someone is used to earning a six-figure salary in the energy sector, they may be reluctant to accept a low-wage job in the hospitality or service industries. The Wyoming at Work website is a database that posts jobs specific to Wyoming. Users can search for jobs based on specific skills and locations throughout the state. According to a search done on Wednesday, there were 949 jobs posted for Albany County on the website.
For people who are currently receiving unemployment benefits in Albany County, and all across the state, Stockton encouraged them to go to a DWS workforce center and speak with a workforce specialist.
“A workforce specialist can help someone match their marketable skills to available jobs,” Stockton said. In addition to that, DWS offers job training, such as commercial driver’s license courses, for displaced workers or people who are under-employed.
Albany County’s DWS office is located in Laramie at 3817 Beech St. Its offices can be reached by phone at 307-742-2153.