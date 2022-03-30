Members of the Wyoming Conservation Corps build trails on the Pilot Hill Recreation Area east of Laramie last spring. The University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources began offering a new master’s degree in environment, natural resources and society this past fall.
Courtesy Photo/Boomerang File
A fence along the eastern side of the Pilot Hill parcel designates its boundary with the Medicine Bow National Forest.
The Pilot Hill project is one step closer to being finished after the Hughes Charitable Foundation donated $800,000 toward trail construction.
The grant will provide enough money to complete the remaining 14 miles of trails outlined in the first phase of the project. Last summer, the first seven miles were built and the area was partially opened.
Phase one also will include a main entrance to the park, complete with parking spaces and restrooms. The final two phases will each include 11 miles of trail for a total project cost of $6 million.
Albany County, University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Office of State Lands and the Warren Ranch partnered to create the 7,100-acre Pilot Hill Recreation & Wildlife Management Area in 2020. The area has been hallmarked as essential for outdoor recreation as well as wildlife and water conservation, as the Casper Aquifer is within its boundaries.
The open space will connect the city of Laramie to the Medicine Bow National Forest, making it an important area for community access to public lands. It is predicted to spark an increase in outdoor recreation tourism in the area and bring in more than $5 million per year and 150 jobs to Laramie, according to a UW study.
The Hughes Charitable Foundation is a Wyoming-based philanthropic group run by the married couple Wayne and Molly Hughes. The foundation has donated $15 million to organizations throughout the state since 2017, according to its website.
“We value the benefits Pilot Hill promises for a healthier community and enhanced quality of life for Laramie residents of all ages, abilities and income levels,” Molly Hughes said in a press release. “We appreciate Pilot Hill’s focus on impact and the commitment to leveraging Wyoming’s natural resources to build a more vibrant community.”
Pilot Hill hopes to build on the momentum from the donation to show that the project has community interest and is a worthwhile investment.
“It gives us a really good foundation hopefully for other (donors) to say … ‘this is going to be this fabulous non-motorized system for users in Wyoming,’” Pilot Hill Inc. Executive Director Sarah Brown Mathews said.
This year, trail construction will span from May to July with an expected completion date of Phase One in two to three years. Pilot Hill will partner with Wyoming Conservation Corps, community volunteers and construction firms during the process.