ROCK SPRINGS — As many supporters have agreed, virtual events don’t always connect communities in the way in-person occasions do.
Attendees were clearly eager to return to face-to-face benefits such as this year’s Memorial Foundation’s Red Tie Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Sweetwater Events Complex.
For the last two years, the event was held virtually due to COVID-19.
Referring to the pandemic, Matt Jackman, president of the Memorial Foundation, said, “Our healthcare workers have been there while the rest of us were locked inside. Without them, we wouldn’t be who we are today.”
Jonathan Beattie, director of MHSC pharmacy, mentioned that several lessons were learned during the pandemic.
“I think it’s important to come together, especially after the stress we’ve had during the pandemic.”
Beattie added, “We’ve realized that staying together and growing as a team is essential to care.”
Guests at the event had witnessed that a bit of “sci-fi” is coming to life at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, (MHSC), during the 9th annual event, as well.
Attendees had the opportunity to see how the daVinci Robot operates throughout the evening.
The foundation and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County have partnered on this project to bring robotic assisted surgery to Southwest Wyoming. This particular robot will assist with surgical procedures for general surgery, OBGYN and urology. Patients will experience faster recovery time with less pain.
According to Tiffany Marshall, executive director for the foundation, the daVinci Robot should be ready for patients by early fall.
“It will be the only one in Sweetwater County,” said Marshall. “I’m excited to have the community’s love and support for this hospital. This project will enhance what we do for our patients.”
Jackman agreed with Marshall.
“It’s going to keep our community on the cutting edge,” he shared. “It’s vital for our healthcare.”
Charlotte Doak was volunteering at this year’s event on behalf of BNI County 4 Connectors, a business networking referral organization. She is the chapter leadership’s secretary and treasurer.
“The daVinci Robot will be a wonderful benefit to our community,” Doak pointed out. “It will be absolutely fantastic.”
As their highly skilled surgeons still have full control, the daVinci Robot will provide an innovative platform to perform minimally invasive surgeries better.
The system provides a crystal-clear 3D view of the surgical area, magnifying 10 times what the human eye can see. Since the space will be amplified, surgeons will be able to use smaller medical tools with exact precision.
Rock Springs resident Cheryl Garduno was “impressed” by the robot display.
“I think the daVinci Robot is an amazing piece of equipment that would be a great asset, not only to the hospital and this community, but mostly to the patients it could help,” said Garduno.
According to Irene Richardson, CEO of MHSC, the event was dedicated to healthcare workers for their commitment to Sweetwater County and supporting the needs of the hospital to ensure exceptional care is accessible in the area.
Richardson also expressed gratitude to local residents and businesses for their support and dedication to the community’s healthcare needs.
Eric Saari, an IT specialist at MHSC, expressed how lucky he is to have a position at the hospital.
“To work so closely with the community has been uplifting and the working environment is so positive,” said Saari.
Rock Springs resident Jolene Ramsey was fortunate to have attended the event, even though circumstances were challenging for a former colleague of her husband’s.
“Our friend, Emma, was on the school board with Bob. We got the tickets from her because she broke her ankle,” Ramsey explained. “I wish her a speedy recovery, but I’m glad we’re here. It’s such a treat and we need to keep supporting our hospital.”
Ramsey’s sister-in-law, Marj Moretti, agreed.
“The hospital is very essential in our community,” said Moretti. “The community will benefit from it by receiving services here. The last thing patients should have to worry about is traveling to other places for services.”
Rocky Mountain Power was one of the diamond sponsors for the 2023 Red Tie Gala. Ron Wild, the regional business manager for the electric utility provider, pointed out that it is important to not only donate, but to show up as well.
“We support as many organizations as we can, but we should show up to support,” said Wild. “If you don’t show up, how do you have a presence?”
The event’s proceeds will also benefit The Greatest Needs Fund.
Other than the davinci Robot project, with support from the Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners and the Foundation secured funding from the State Lands and Investments Board for the $8.7 million laboratory renovation and expansion project.
The funding opportunity required a 1-1 match and with a commitment of $3 million in matching funds from the commissioners’ board and $1 million in matching funds from the foundation, this project is in its early planning stages and expected to be fully executed by December 2026.
Currently in the testing phase, the Foundation dedicated $25,000 to update entertainment options in patient rooms. This new feature will give patients the ability to access their own app-based programs such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and more.
Local radio personality, Al Harris, was the event emcee, Veldon Kraft was the auctioneer and entertainment was provided by Turn Up the Volume DJ Services.