Who would expect that the cure for holiday homesickness would be a trip to prison?
The holiday light and music show at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road in Laramie, brings the holidays home, said site curator Renee Slider. Throughout this month, the show is available to viewers from the prison parking lot.
“We’ve had UW students tell us that this keeps them from getting homesick,” Slider said. “Families bring pizza, we have date nights here. People like it.”
Holiday lights cover the grounds at the prison site. From Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, the lights and music can be experienced only from the parking lot, with the music broadcast via a short range radio station, 99.5 FM. The display runs from 5:30-11:30 p.m. nightly. Parking is free.
Tonight and Dec. 18, the public also can walk through the grounds while listening to synchronized music. Some of the site’s buildings are also open with Christmas-themed displays. The walk-through opened Friday.
Now in its sixth year, the “Magic of Lights” is an annual presentation of 20 displays using 10,000-15,000 lights paired with favorite holiday songs. It’s one of the largest light shows in the area, Slider said.
The displays are created by the three-member prison staff, who start string lights in October and installing in November with the help of a bucket truck from local Femont Electric Inc.
“We all have a say in what we put up,” Slider said.
Slider said the lights are LED, which last a long time and use very little electricity.
“We have to keep the lights on all the time anyway, and these do not increase the cost of electricity by much,” she said.
Admission for the December walk-through shows helps buy replacement lights, she said.
This year, though the wind has been an unusually intense force to deal with, most of the need for replacing lights can be traced to squirrel damage, she said.
“Squirrels like to chew our stuff,” Slider said, adding that a couple of trees have already been replaced because of the rambunctious rodents.
Although the lights are turned off at the end of the year, they will remain in place until warmer weather prevails, usually in March or April.
Regular park admission fees apply for the evening event. Slider said the money goes directly to the light show, including replacement lights and new displays. Admission is $9 for adults; $4.50 for youth ages 12-17; free for kids 11 and younger.
“Wyoming State Parks’ mission is to impact communities and enrich lives,” Slider said. “With this gift from us we want this event to enrich the lives of our community by giving joy, making memories for families, and becoming a holiday tradition for years to come.”
Sponsors include the WTP friends’ group, Wyoming Territorial Park Historic Association, Smile Doctors and Fremont Electric.