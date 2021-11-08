CHEYENNE – As the Capital City continues to grow, several new national chain businesses will call Cheyenne home, and other existing businesses will add to their local footprint.
Among the recent announcements are:
Dutch Bros Coffee, 1829 Dell Range Blvd.
Dutch Bros Coffee, a coffee chain with Oregon roots, will open a location in the coming months near Barnes & Noble and across the road from Frontier Square.
It would be the first Dutch Bros in Wyoming, according to the company's website.
City planner Erin Fagan said the business was approved to begin getting its building permits for the location, though she didn't know exactly when construction might begin.
"It's kind of on them when they want to start building," Fagan said. "I've heard that they do want to start pretty soon – as soon as possible."
Dutch Bros has established multiple companywide philanthropic programs, benefiting causes like the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help find a cure for ALS, the fight against food insecurity and nonprofits dedicated to children's causes.
The site is the current location of Rolando's Mexican Grill. An employee who answered the phone said Rolando's would shut down at some point in the future. Rodolfo's Mexican Grill on East Lincolnway, which is under the same ownership, will remain open.
Dollar General, 4120 Greenway St.
The east side will soon get another discount store, with the city's second Dollar General set to open on Greenway Street.
City planner Seth Lloyd said the company had completed its site plan process and received its building permit in July, but wasn't sure when the location would open.
Dollar General currently has another store at 1605 S. Greeley Highway.
Big D Oil, U.S. Highway 30 and Whitney Road
Another gas station is planned for the far east side of the city. Big D Oil is a typical gasoline seller, Lloyd said, and the location will likely also include a convenience store and restroom facility.
The company received a building permit in June, Lloyd said.
According to the company's website, Big D Oil already has several locations in Cheyenne: 2029 Dell Range Blvd., 3030 E. Lincolnway, 100 N. Greeley Highway, 2310 W. Lincolnway, 5405 Walker Road, 820 W. Lincolnway and 600 Vandehei Ave.
Other businesses of interest on the city of Cheyenne's Planning and Development map include:
- Homes2 Suites by Hilton at Walterscheid Boulevard and Fox Farm Road. A site plan for the new hotel has been approved.
- Mattress Firm, 1840 Dell Range Blvd. Plans for the store in front of Hobby Lobby have been approved by city officials.
- Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, on Prairie Avenue next to Discount Tire. Plans are under review.
- Bish's RV Sales, 2621 Granite Peak Drive. The site plan has been approved, and work is underway at the site west of Interstate 25 and south of College Drive.