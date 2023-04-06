Raffle basket winner

Amanda Buel won the scholarship basket during the Epsilon chapter’s monthly meeting.

 Photo Courtesy of Alpha Delta Kappa

ROCK SPRINGS — Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, a women’s honorary teaching organization, met on Saturday, April 1, for their regularly scheduled meeting at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill. Hostesses Marlene Kramer, Terri Hueckstaedt and Janelle Parton had decorated the tables for spring including treat filled carrot-themed holders.

President Marguerite Russold conducted the business portion of the meeting. Chaplain Marlene Kramer read the thought for the day which detailed the believed origins of April Fool’s Day along with a message on the power of laughter and humor.

