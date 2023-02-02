ROCK SPRINGS – A dozen downtown merchants gathered in the conference room at the Broadway Theater for an informational meeting regarding the upcoming Airstream Club International Rally.
Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Sweetwater Events Complex hosted the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
According to Sweetwater Events Complex director Kandi Pendleton and Tammy Musgrave, events and community service coordinator, approximately 1300 units will be arriving in Rock Springs and checking in at the Sweetwater Events Complex between June 21- June 24. Their schedule is wide open until the opening ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.
There will be scheduled events and seminars onsite at the complex for members of the Airstream Club International Rally, but members will have plenty of time to explore Sweetwater County, according to Musgrave.
Aside from coffee and doughnuts in the mornings, meals are not provided. While the rally site will have local food trucks available the expectation is that many people will travel into town for meals beverages and shopping.
The Sweetwater County Events Complex has offered extended Stay and Play packages July 1 through July 16 to encourage visitors to extend their stay and enjoy all Rock Springs and Sweetwater County has to offer. Representatives from the complex expect as many as 50% of the visitors to extend their stay by at least a few days, with many staying an extra two weeks. They will be completely free of a schedule and looking for places to go and things to do.
“This group is so intent on visiting this community,” said Musgrave.
Musgrave mentioned that a 1940s vintage sector, which contains about 40 members, is planning to set up a caravan in the downtown area on S. Main Street, providing music, food and vendors.
“It will be a festival experience,” Musgrave described. “They’ll be easy to identify because they’ll show off their flags and giving everyone a taste of where they’re from.”
The Vintage Airstream Event takes place on Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in downtown Rock Springs on South Main Street. The vintage motor coaches will park along South Main Street to kick off the celebration. Activities include an open house of the vintage Airstreams, music, food and drink.
After wrapping up the event, they will proceed to the events center in "parade style" as well.
Musgrave mentioned, “We’re creating a street fair experience and giving small businesses an opportunity to shine. As a community, it will be our first exposure to this.”
She added, “This is a much active group. They have electric bikes, they play golf, listen to live music and drink beer – they're here to experience what we have to offer in Sweetwater County.
“It’s very exciting.”
Downtown Rock Springs Day is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The night will end with a concert by the airstream band, Wyoming Winds and The OK Chorale.
Musicians and singers from the rally will be rehearsing at the theater before Downtown Rock Springs Day, which means “they’ll be in downtown during lunchtime.”
Participants from the Airstream Club International Rally will have several opportunities to visit businesses and receive services.
Musgrave noted that businesses may need to open later on the dates the participants are in town and add additional staff.
“A lot of them never stayed here and they’re excited about this summer’s adventures in Sweetwater County,” she said.
In lieu of a rally banquet, Airstream Club is awarding each of its attendees $15 in Chamber Bucks with the encouragement to use them at local restaurants bars and shops from June 21 – June 30.
“It’s a big thing – not just for Rock Springs, but for the county,” Musgrave pointed out. “It will be great to have those visitors here.”