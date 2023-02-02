motor homes

Sweetwater County will be hopping with thousands of international visitors from June 21 through July 16 due to the annual Airstream Club International Rally. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – A dozen downtown merchants gathered in the conference room at the Broadway Theater for an informational meeting regarding the upcoming Airstream Club International Rally.

Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Sweetwater Events Complex hosted the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

