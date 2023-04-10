Once a Walmart filled with aisles and shopping carts, has for several years been a school packed full of students for the next generation.

Snowy Range Academy, which recently celebrated at 20th anniversary in Laramie, is expanding its school and acquiring the space currently occupied by the Dollar Tree. Construction and remodeling of the building is scheduled to begin in the summer shortly after Dollar Tree’s last business day.

