CHEYENNE — A moderate crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon in the Trail’s End Event Center on F.E. Warren Air Force Base for an Annual Black History Month Celebration.

Most of the attendees were airmen, dressed in uniform and patiently waiting for the relatively short service to start. As they waited, some airmen were recruited for interviews either by attending media or F.E. Warren’s on-base public relations team, while others enjoyed the complimentary soul food that was provided.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus