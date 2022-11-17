BUFFALO – An influx of federal dollars to the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission could mean that 162 orphan oil and gas wells in Johnson County are eventually plugged and reclaimed.

The commission was awarded $25 million that will go toward plugging and reclaiming orphan wells as well as grant management and reporting activities, according to Tom Kropatsch, the commission's oil and gas supervisor. He said that the commission recently released bid requests related to this funding.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus