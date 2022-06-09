CHEYENNE – Feedback is due July 6 at the state's utility regulator on the local power company's proposal to raise rates.
Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Co., which goes by the name Black Hills Energy, on June 2 filed an application with the Wyoming Public Service Commission requesting $15.4 million in higher annual rates. This would work out to a 7.9% rate of return, according to a PSC notice of application dated Monday.
On Tuesday, the commission sent out an email with a link to the notice. The notice set the July 6 deadline for anyone to "file a public comment, statement, intervention petition, protest or (to) request a public hearing in this matter." The docket number is 20003-214-ER-22, and the record number is 17072.
Some consumer bills could go up by about 15%; the rate increase could start in March.
The PSC noted that the agency could ultimately approve a higher or a lower rate increase. "Customers interested in knowing the impact of the proposal on their actual bills" should contact Black Hills Energy, the commission advised.
