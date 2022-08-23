ROCK SPRINGS -- Many students are facing food insecurities in Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
“When your stomach is growling, you're not thinking about multiplication,” said Eric Ulacher, community director for Knights of Columbus.
The 5th annual Coats for Kids Trail Run takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. at Stagecoach Elementary School in Rock Springs.
Urlacher is a physical education instructor at Stagecoach Elementary and the head coach for the RSHS Tiger cross country team.
According to Urlacher, the entry fee for adults is $25. Students, 19 and under, can participate for free with a food or clothing donation. Additional donations are appreciated.
Priority items include:
- Lightly used winter clothing
- Peanut Butter
- Pasta Sauce
- Rice meals
Physical donations will go to the Stagecoach Backpack Program.
50% of profits Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids and Food for Families program
50% of profits go to Rock Springs Tigers Cross Country team to support student-athletes.
Participants will meet on the morning of registration from 8 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. at Stagecoach Elementary in the rear bus loop. Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to cheer on their families and friends. The 5K and 10K trail races will begin at 9 a.m. sharp.
Both races will start at the rear Stagecoach parking lot. For small children, there is a dirt road that would be ideal for off-road strollers. Baby-backpacks or children walking is another option.
For 5K participants, they will follow the single track as well as a dirt–road from Stagecoach to the base of White Mountain and back.
The 10K challengers will continue uphill on a single track to the first shelf of White Mountain after the 5K turnoff. They will go north and then move down on a two-track back towards the school. Courses will be flagged.
“White Mountain has great trails on it and I thought that this community has a fair amount of road races but not a lot of trail races so I wanted to utilize the White Mountain areas,” Urlacher shared. “I hope that the participants would help foster a love for moving 60 minutes a day as well as offer a charitable contribution for the kids in our town.”
He added, “If you're not fed and you don't have your needs met, you can't learn.”
“The greatest thing I could do as a teacher is in order to help kids learn is to make sure that their basic needs are met. They can't achieve anything until these needs are met so I guess I feel that I'm helping them learn as best as they can.”
He noted that anyone at any fitness level can participate and that “anybody can get a prize from a community sponsor.”
Anyone who has any questions about the event, may contact Urlacher at urlachere@sw1.k12.wy.us.
