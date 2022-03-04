CHEYENNE – The state House of Representatives on Thursday approved the final $8.45 million in additions to the federal American Rescue Plan appropriations bill.
Representatives considered amendments addressing constituent welfare, capital construction, infrastructure and law enforcement on third reading. Out of the 15 introduced, nine were passed to transform the bill one last time, the majority focusing on health care.
Senate File 66 in its entirety also passed the House, 41-18. The Senate will have the opportunity to concur, but if it does not agree with the changes made, it will be sent to a conference committee for negotiations between legislators.
Before the vote, some representatives shared their concerns over the nearly $38 million added to the $360 million in American Rescue Plan appropriations. Others were against the idea of accepting the federal dollars at all, and said they were unsure of the strings that might be attached in the future.
“Nothing comes without a price, and we’re paying a huge price here in Wyoming,” said Rep. Bill Fortner, R-Gillette, before the last vote. “Every time we buy into one of these government programs, we’re just selling our kids, our grandkids and every generation after that down the drain.”
Even with a significant number of the lawmakers speaking on the bill in opposition, it passed.
New appropriations
Many of the amendments added clarifying language to the appropriations already lined out in the bill, but there were still new appropriations introduced. The largest portions of funding approved in the bill focused on health care and a community recreation investment.
Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, brought forward an amendment to increase the amount going toward the emergency medical service regionalization pilot program by $5 million. He said not only was it an important program, it would bring the funding up to the level recommended by Gov. Mark Gordon and his health care task force in the past year.
Stith explained this will not solve every issue with providing rural communities with ambulance services, and they will still need to find match funding, but it’s a start.
“The idea is, you use this money to try to find a longer-term, more efficient way of organizing your ambulance service in your different communities.”
The next largest appropriation was an increase of $3 million for health care staffing stabilization efforts. Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, said this was to try to maintain a strong workforce in the industry, because she has seen considerable turnover and lack of recruitment.
“You can make just as much money packaging food,” she said. “And it’s hard to get those folks to stay.”
Regarding staffing issues in health care, Wilson introduced another appropriation to go toward research. The $200,000 grant to the University of Wyoming College of Health Sciences was approved, and the UW program may partner with the community colleges and the Department of Workforce Services. This was agreed upon instead of developing a new program for physician assistant training in the state.
It is meant to find “where current and any future gaps exist in Wyoming’s health care workforce, where Wyoming’s health care workforce is trained and whether additional training programs should be established at the university or any of the community colleges to provide necessary training and experience to better enhance Wyoming’s health care workforce.”
Future generations
The final additional appropriation made by representatives was one for future generations.
The House approved allocating $250,000 for matching funds to the Office of State Lands and Investments. This will be earmarked for children’s museums that also serve as community multipurpose facilities.
Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, brought forward the amendment, and was passionate because it impacted his own district. He said the children’s museum in the Capital City was negatively impacted by public health emergency construction costs, and has been struggling to get off the ground for nearly a decade.
“We’ll close the gaps on those steel costs and move this project forward, which will be the only project like it in the entire state of Wyoming, honestly,” he said. “And, hopefully, that means not just communities, such as in the Capital City, stop commuting south of the border, but it also means that communities around Wyoming have a place to go to bring their children and keep those dollars inside of the state.”
He was largely supported, except for those concerned it might not be an equitable distribution of funds. But Olsen argued since it was within the realm of nonprofit loans, grants and in-kind assistance, any community would be able to apply for the funds.
“We need to do more to help keep our children here in Wyoming,” said Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne.