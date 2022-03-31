CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council heard the final proposals for the only additional retail liquor license currently available to entrepreneurs.
But before the meeting began Tuesday night, Town and Country Supermarket Liquors owner Maury Brown announced he will be withdrawing his application from consideration. In a letter shared with City Council members, he said he wanted to give other business owners the chance to receive the liquor license.
“At this time, due to questions around our desired location, and Maury wanting to give the smaller entrepreneurs an opportunity to begin a successful business in Cheyenne, we are withdrawing our application for the available liquor license,” City Clerk Kris Jones read from the statement. “We wish everyone the best of luck and prosperity in their future ventures.”
There are now 10 contenders for the retail liquor license, and officials will announce the recipient at the end of April. Only one license is available due to Wyoming statute restrictions, which council members and entrepreneurs have criticized throughout the process as antiquated.
There will be three opportunities for the public to comment or advocate for a certain project at meetings on April 11, 20 and 25.
Natural Grocers
As Natural Grocers prepares to move and replace the Barnes and Noble location on Dell Range Boulevard, owners hope to offer a selection of organic and local alcoholic beverages. The floor plan includes space for beer, wine, hard seltzers and hard kombucha. Conservatively, they expect it would add $30,000 to $50,000 in sales.
Although it is a regional grocery chain, representative Sam Young said the license would benefit local producers. With beer as the focus, the business searches for brewers within the state, cities and mountain towns.
“We try to find people just down the street that we can share their product with the larger community,” he said.
Young said the business wants to provide quality products for customers. The focus is quality ingredients, nutritional value and avoiding artificial additives.
“When people come into our doors, they expect certain standards to be met, even for their alcohol purchases,” he said. “And this is what we provide our communities, and I think that sets us apart.”
Even it does not receive the license, Natural Grocers is still planning to move into the new location. The firm is targeting the opening for August, and it would make this the first Natural Grocers in Wyoming with a license to sell alcohol.
Peaches’ Package Liquor & Bar
The next presentation came from a multi-generation Cheyenne entrepreneur looking to expand out of the automotive sales market. Dallas Tyrrell, the local Chevrolet dealership manager, put forward his proposal for Peaches Package Liquor & Bar at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Converse Avenue.
He said he plans to include amenities such as a sub-zero degrees Fahrenheit beer cave and liquor cooler, alcohol delivery in 30 minutes or less, as well as a private space for bartender training and events.
“These types of facilities are fewer and farther between right now,” he said. “I think it would be an attraction to Cheyenne, and it would be able to help anybody within this industry with training.”
He said creating competition and diversifying the marketplace would benefit customers, keep prices lower and offer a larger selection. His projections are for $650,000 in monthly sales, which is more than $40,000 in added sales tax revenue for the city.
With estimated costs and the supply chain impacting materials, though, the estimated completion date for the project is not until the fourth quarter of 2023. Tyrrell asked for patience because he said he wants to build a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that is set to cost $4.75 million.
“It’s truly an investment in Cheyenne’s future,” he said.
Westby Edge Brewing Co.
After seeing their Cheyenne Frontier Days management days come to an end, Darin and Misha Westby shared their new way to be involved in the community. But it isn’t just the couple who will be paving their way on the West Edge; their youngest daughter will be their master brewer.
To make it happen, they took an old Taco John’s warehouse on Reed Avenue and created the space for a rustic, barn house-inspired brewery. They said their vision is meant to build community, whether it’s through a beer or cocktail with friends, playing a round of Bocce Ball in the outdoor area or hosting a wedding reception.
“We just feel extremely blessed to be a part of the amazing things that are going on on the West Edge and in Cheyenne as a whole,” Misha Westby said.
Although the brewery is set to come to life at the end of this summer, the retail liquor license is necessary for their goals for the business. They hope to cater, host an event space and sell packaged liquor to visitors downtown.
And if Westby Edge Brewing Co. is as successful as the partners’ conservative estimate, nearly $1.4 million in revenue will be received during the first year of operation. Other benefits presented were repairing a blighted property into a community gathering space, contributing to the revitalization of the West Edge, serving as an anchor in the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor Project and providing more than 50 jobs for residents.
Wyoming Downs OTB
The final applicant to present to the council in seeking a retail liquor license is another longstanding business in Cheyenne, Wyoming Downs off-track betting parlor. The business opened its most recent location on Dell Range Boulevard, and offers wagering on historic racing terminals. Currently, the site offers soft drinks and snacks, but officials are hoping to expand to serving alcohol.
Chief Operating Officer Rick Cook said based on success at other locations around the state, adding alcohol sales will increase tax revenue for the city and county by $96,000, or 25%.
Besides bringing in tax dollars, Cook also said there are benefits in community involvement.
“We are very active in the communities in Laramie County,” he said. “We are members of the Chamber of Commerce. We have sponsored a lot of activities around town, such as the rodeo gala at the community college.”
City Council members questioned the off-track betting facility’s need for the specific retail liquor license, which Cook said would not use the catering or package store portion, since the gaming license requires them to conduct their business inside. He did explain that almost all of the company’s other locations are using the retail license.