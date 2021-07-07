CHEYENNE – The final $130 million sixth-penny sales tax ballot that will go out to voters Nov. 2 was approved by the Laramie County Board of Commissioners at its Tuesday meeting, grouping together projects that are similar in three different areas: public safety, infrastructure and community enhancements.
After months of conversations between city and county staff and local elected officials, the decision on whether to approve these measures will be left in the hands of voters. But the county commissioners hope the way the ballot is set up this year will make the decision easier for Laramie County residents.
“I believe we put together one of the most transparent ballots in recent memory,” Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said, noting the feedback they received in recent years about sixth-penny grouping.
A number of concerns were raised in 2017 about the grouping of the ballot measures, when a number of town and county projects were voted down because they were grouped with gymnasium-type proposals from the city. But for this year’s election, the sixth-penny committee, made up of local leaders from municipalities across the county, agreed with voters that this grouping was the right direction to move in.
Malm said the idea that you need to group community amenities with public safety items for the projects to be approved by voters is not the “truest and best” way to go about taxation.
“I think that we did an outstanding job of trying to make sure that public safety needs were going to be met and not hampered, or infrastructure needs were going to be met and not hampered by other items that members of the community might not feel are as necessary,” Malm said.
With that, city and county leaders proposed a number of standalone measures, so as not to affect vital projects for public safety or Laramie County’s towns. That way, voters can cast their ballots based on their thoughts on each big project, instead of weighing the benefits and drawbacks of each piece of a group.
Those standalone projects, with some of the biggest price tags on the ballot, include: relocating and replacing Cheyenne Fire Rescue Fire Stations 3 and 5, as well as constructing a new fire station; building a new Laramie County Senior Activity Center; funding a minimum revenue guarantee to continue air service at Cheyenne Regional Airport; building a gymnasium and gymnastics facility next to the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center; improving downtown Cheyenne; and funding matching grant requirements for the city.
“It’s a daunting task to come up with a good ballot, good groups and good propositions,” Commissioner Troy Thompson said. “This is a good ballot, and there’s a lot of great projects for our communities and for our county on here.”