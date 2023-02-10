GREEN RIVER – Based on an overwhelming support of a new business, the first-ever locally-owned brew pub will open in Green River.
The Green River City Council unanimously approved a microbrewery license for Russ and Danielle Hemmert, owners of Badass Brews. The couple and their team plan to open their doors in downtown Green River on Thursday, Feb. 9, located at 98 N. 1st E. Street in the Tomahawk building.
Before the license was approved, no one opposed the license approval during public comment.
Dennis Laughlin, owner of Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson in Green River, said that the Hemmerts “put a lot of time and effort to make it happen.”
Laughlin pointed out, “It’s not a bar, it’s a micro-brewery.”
Chris Meats, city finance director, mentioned that the state of Wyoming has approved the microbrewery license and they have met the requirements to operate their business legally.
“They can only sell and brew what they make,” Meats clarified. “It’s been a learning curve, but it’s something that we’d like to see move forward.”
Green River resident Jeremy Gomez spoke in favor of the new microbrewery.
“I absolutely think this new amazing business will speak very loudly to the community’s growth,” said Gomez. “I honestly think you couldn't pick better individuals.”
Gomez added, “The brewery is an establishment that will offer top shelf micro brews. The artwork in the facility is gorgeous and it's just an amazing atmosphere. It meets the niche of the downtown area and it's a place where people can come together in a nice calm environment.”
Hemmert told the council that it’s going to be a “fun” place, but without rowdy patrons.
“We’re going to have a classy establishment,” he said.
His wife, Danielle, pointed out that their grains will be donated to institutions such as the Green River High School.
“We’ve re-purposed it so it’s no cost to the city,” she revealed. “It’s our dream to be in a historic building. We plan on being there for years. It’s bittersweet and I think it’d be a great asset to the community.”
Marty Carollo, owner of the Tomahawk building said that it has been “quite a process” but that the Hemmerts have been “wonderful partners.”
“The Tomahawk is an important part of Green River,” said Carollo. “We love our community and we appreciate the support from everyone.”
Councilman Gary Killpack questioned the difference between a typical bar and a brewery.
Hemmert explained that they will target those working in the trona field and other industries. The artwork would attract community members who appreciate art and they plan to be a family-friendly business, serving root beer and cream soda to minors soon.
“I think, in the beginning, we’ll have others from different bars coming in, but I don’t think they’ll stick around,” said Hemmert.
Danielle pointed out that their hours are not the same as typical bars.
“Our hours is not of a typical bar,” she said. “We’ll be open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. This shuts down everyone who wants to stay out late.”
She added, “We want people to drink responsibly and get home safely.”