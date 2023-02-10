Brewery

Green River businessman Russ Hemmert spoke to the Green River City Council about his micro-brewery during the council's regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

GREEN RIVER – Based on an overwhelming support of a new business, the first-ever locally-owned brew pub will open in Green River.

The Green River City Council unanimously approved a microbrewery license for Russ and Danielle Hemmert, owners of Badass Brews. The couple and their team plan to open their doors in downtown Green River on Thursday, Feb. 9, located at 98 N. 1st E. Street in the Tomahawk building.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus