SWEETWATER COUNTY -- With the holidays and winter months quickly approaching, many people in Sweetwater County rely heavily on the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.
Executive director Kathy Siler said that this time of year is when they serve the most people compared to other seasons.
“At our most recent food distribution days, we served about 236 families in Rock Springs,” Siler said. “In Green River, we served around 100 families.”
Siler also said, “Although, those numbers are about to go up. As the weather gets colder and seasonal work ends, we usually serve a lot more families in the county.
As those jobs end and heating bills go up, that leads to us serving more people.”
Both the Green River Food Pantry and the Rock Springs Food Bank also provide meals for families on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“We rely heavily on donations from the community to make sure we have enough meals to provide for families in the county during the holidays,” Siler said. “You just never know how many people we’ll need to serve.”
The Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s website, www.foodbankswcty.org, has a donate button to make monetary donations through PayPal.
“We’re asking for monetary donations right now,” Siler said. “We are able to purchase the food at a reduced cost so we that helps us provide more.”
However, Siler said that the Food Bank of Sweetwater County is also accepting nonperishable food items that can be dropped off at any of the three libraries in the county during regular library hours.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Rock Springs Food Bank and the Green River Food Pantry during distribution days.
Distribution days at the Rock Springs Food Bank, located at 90 Center St., are on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. and 4 - 5:45 p.m.
Distribution days at the Green River Food Pantry, located at 550 Uinta Drive, Suite F, are on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
In order to run smoothly, Siler said that they also rely on volunteers from the community.
“We have about 40 regular volunteers right now that come in and help with stocking, distribution days and unloading the trucks twice a month.”
Siler said that for anyone wanting to volunteer, an application can be picked up on one of the distribution days.