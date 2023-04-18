Food Bank of Wyoming Mobile Pantry
Photo courtesy of Food Bank of Wyoming Mobile Pantry

After experiencing a challenging winter driving on Wyoming’s roads, Food Bank of Wyoming and their Mobile Pantry drivers are looking forward to warmer weather and dryer conditions. Wyoming received record snowfall this winter with Casper, the location of Food Bank of Wyoming’s Distribution Center, receiving over 110 inches of snow. This quantity made road conditions tough for Mobile Pantry drivers in addition to the added obstacles of high winds and wildlife encounters that impact drivers year-round.

Serving all 23 counties, the Food Bank of Wyoming’s Mobile Pantry program identifies areas with high food assistance needs and distribute fresh and shelf-stable food items and necessities to the community through onsite, volunteer-staffed events. The Mobile Pantry program works by distributing food to over 20 towns in the state–where access to fresh or nutritious food may not be readily accessible; a feat that couldn’t be accomplished without Food Bank of Wyoming’s four Mobile Pantry drivers.

