CHEYENNE — Former Johnson Junior High School Principal Brian Cox came forward at the end of June with reports of harassment, unprofessional behavior and a hostile work environment during his time in Laramie County School District 1.
Cox sent a letter to LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chairman Tim Bolin and the rest of the board on June 23. In it, he said his formal complaint against Superintendent Margaret Crespo and three other administrative leaders reflected experiences that forced him and his family to transition away from the district “in order to protect ourselves from the continued harassment, intimidation and discrimination.”
Cox said Bolin invited him to send in the formal letter after the board chairman informed him an independent investigation into the work environment was approved by the board. The former principal doesn’t believe it was put out to the entire school district to bring forward grievances, “and there’s probably more that was swept under the rug from central leadership that people don’t even know about.”
He was never told the results of the investigation, nor was he aware of the topic of a special session on personnel scheduled for Friday that was announced Wednesday by LCSD1.
However, he did tell his side of the story with the hope that changes would be made.
Letter to trustees
“I have initial reservations about sharing this information, as I have not yet received my retention bonus and my contractually obligated payment and insurance through July 1st,” he said in an email to the board. “Given the time frame to supply this information, I am hoping the board will seek to address these issues on behalf of those unable to voice and advocate for these issues due to continued retaliation tactics.”
He offered to provide the board with emails, audio recordings and other evidence in order to corroborate the hostile work environment and discrimination claims, some of which were given to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday.
“I have resisted counsel and legal action, as I am not interested in monetary damages against our community,” he concluded. “I am, however, interested in protecting and advocating for many in our community that are not as mobile and willing to move to avoid the atrocious behaviors I have experienced in the past two years.”
Cox worked in the school district for 16 years before he decided in January to leave, which he attributes to leadership under Crespo, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Fraley, Director of School Leadership Eric Jackson and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Vicki Thompson.
Although he was told he could leave his position immediately, he said he wanted to finish out the school year for the students he worked with. His wife also planned to stay on as an elementary school teacher in LCSD1 for the time being.
“I worked with some of our most traumatized and struggling students, who have had a lot of life circumstances thrown at them in the city,” he told the WTE. “And another adult walking out of them midway, at a critical point in their lives, was not something I wanted to leave them with.”
But Cox said not only did he have to continue to deal with alleged problematic leadership until he was forced from his position in May, he struggled with human resources issues, such as pay being docked, and early suspension of access to vital curriculum programs and state and federal funds for the junior high school. His wife also was let go after 13 years of teaching without the ability to negotiate a separation agreement, despite never turning in a letter of resignation with her husband.
Culture shift
What brought Cox to the point of leaving the school district started two years ago, when Crespo came on as superintendent, he said. His nine-page letter to the board detailed many allegations of discrimination based on gender, lack of visibility and presence in the district, a focus on a top-heavy district leadership and “arrogance and lack of connection to those they serve.”
According to Cox, there was also a culture shift that resulted in inaction when he was physically threatened by supervisors or he brought unsafe learning environments for staff and students to their attention.
The former principal said significant examples of this were in interactions between himself and Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Fraley.
“During a discussion with Mr. Fraley, which I had set up to discuss and share with him all the efforts and systems we have in place at the tier two level, he physically threatened to fight me, slapping the table and threatening my employment and future if I did not agree with him,” Cox wrote. “Mr. Fraley was yelling and hitting the table so loudly that his secretary got up from around her desk and came and shut the door so that he could continue to berate me.
“I used the phrase, ‘My people are doing the Lord’s work at JJHS.’ He slapped the table again, yelling at me at the top of his lungs to not make this about religion. I shared with him it was just a figure of speech only, and apologized if it struck a nerve with him. He continued to yell and ask me if I wanted to be ‘done here’ in reference to my employment.”
When Cox said he reported this incident to Crespo, she did not refer it to HR and told him to “let it go and give him grace.” Cox said Crespo should have immediately launched an investigation, but this was not done, and he was not contacted again.
Other issues he brought to the district’s attention were the impact on Johnson students of snow days being turned into virtual days and revoking the suspensions of students who endanger staff and students in LCSD1 for the sake of “padding of student numbers based on race, disability and gender.”
“In discussions around snow days being turned into virtual days, Mr. Fraley addressed our impoverished students at JJHS and the south side community in derogatory terms, which only sought to further the divide between the haves and have-nots,” he wrote. “In a district leadership meeting, when principals questioned calling a virtual day instead of taking an available snow day in our calendar with only three hours to implement and no instructional fore-planning, Mr. Jim Fraley stated, ‘Even poor kids have phones.’”
Cox said it was a “gross inaccuracy,” because students were walking miles in snow and frigid conditions to get to the Taco John’s on South Greeley Highway in order to access free Wi-Fi. He said they had to log into school so the Wyoming Department of Family Services wasn’t called for an absence.
“This is flagrant and unprofessional when we are charged with nurturing and caring for our communities’ children,” he stated in the letter. “There is a strong sense of distrust in the community due to the control issues and lack of transparency from this administration.”
Fear and intimidation
Cox said his job security was continuously threatened when he tried to push back against the system at the direction of leadership. Director of School Leadership Jackson was allegedly responsible for dealing with Cox when he questioned “why we were widening the gap for poor and traditionally marginalized groups of students,” and he was evaluated and recommended for a plan of improvement — which Cox described as a path to termination.
“This conversation and others were directly recorded as evidence of mistreatment and overreach of power by Dr. Margaret Crespo, Jim Fraley and their subordinates,” he said. “Mr. Jackson further threatened to place me on a plan for requesting another principal and I lead a restorative conversation between teachers from our two buildings.”
In other areas, Cox believed fear and intimidation seeped through the district.
“Leading through fear and intimidation yields compliance, not growth, progress and student outcomes,” Cox wrote in his letter to the board. “On multiple occasions, both Dr. Crespo and Eric Jackson have stated that they protect us as administrators from the board. This type of speech creates fear and intimidation targeted only at dividing members of the school-based teams into fearing the board and huddling under the ‘Senior Leadership Team’ to be protected from our elected officials.”
Forced out
In the end, Cox said he wasn’t allowed to finish out his contract until June due to further questioning HR practices, Crespo trying to dismantle the Policy Advisory Committee, and bringing legal counsel in-house to control the checks and balances in the district.
His last day was on May 19, and he was removed involuntarily, he said. He had already lost access to the curriculum programs, the financial tools to utilize the $200,000 in Title I funding for the junior high school, and couldn’t finish his critical work of building the master schedule.
“Dr. Newton offered to meet me at 3 p.m. at school,” he wrote. “Upon his arrival, he shared with me that he was directed by Dr. Crespo, Mr. Fraley and Ms. Thompson to come and terminate my employment. He stated that my retention bonus, along with my contract and insurance, would continue to be paid in full. I would simply not be allowed to work any longer.
“This came the very day an email was sent requesting why further access to curricular resources was stripped from my access with three weeks left for me to instruct students and staff. When my assistant principal reached out, they were informed that terminating me was simply easier for Dr. Crespo.”
Moving on
The award-winning principal now works in secondary education in Wisconsin, and he said, “It is truly sad that I left Cheyenne due to frail egos and poor leadership tactics.”
He was greatly concerned for the impact it was having on the district and cites many administrators as feeling the same way as he does. He said in the last 18 months there have been 21 principal and assistant principals that have left LCSD1, and “never has there been such a dramatic turnover of talent and personnel.”
He said he was also warned of Crespo’s impact on the Boulder School District by his colleagues in the National Association of Secondary Principals, who worked beneath her and said that after two years, she “completely trashed everything they had been building and working on, and then up and left.”
“Fear of being shown up or looked at as less than those they serve clouded and obstructed the judgement of these leaders, pushing them to harass and intimidate numerous public servants of our community,” he wrote in his letter’s conclusion. “I am not the only member of this district who has experienced this, but I have always been first and foremost an advocate for those that have no voice.”
LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chairman Bolin told the WTE he had no comment on the investigation or the complaint sent to the trustees. All four administrators — Crespo, Fraley, Jackson and Thompson — didn’t return requests for comment, and neither did Community Relations Director Mary Quast before Thursday’s press deadline.
