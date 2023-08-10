CHEYENNE — Former Superintendent Margaret Crespo was announced as Women Leading Ed’s inaugural superintendent-in-residence less than a week after Laramie County School District 1 trustees accepted her resignation.
The national network for female superintendents and those aspiring to leadership roles in education sent out a press release Tuesday and spoke to the underrepresentation of women in K-12 education leadership.
“Women make up the vast majority of the education workforce, but less than a third of the country’s school superintendents are women,” said Julia Rafal-Baer, CEO of ILO Group and founder of Women Leading Ed in a statement. “Margaret Crespo has been an inspiration and model of leadership for countless women in education, and it is only fitting that she joins WLE as our first superintendent-in-residence.
“Margaret understands the challenges women face. As a superintendent in a charged political environment, she held strong to core values that kids come first. As we commit to doing the hard work to create a lasting network of women leaders in education, Margaret’s battle-tested experience will undoubtedly shape the way we approach education in the U.S.
Crespo didn’t respond to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s request to comment before press time, but said she was thrilled to take on the challenge with Women Leading Ed in a prepared statement.
“As an education leader, I have focused my entire career on the simple premise that our kids deserve to be seen in the classroom, and every child should have a clear sense of what they can be and what they can achieve,” she said. “By building a network of women leaders and elevating sponsorship opportunities for aspiring leaders, we can, indeed, confront the biggest challenges and most urgent threats facing our educational systems.”
The network said Crespo is widely respected by her peers in education leadership and said she “confronted and effectively managed a highly volatile political culture and earned praise for holding tight to core values that prioritized student interests and wellbeing over agendas driven by adults.” They cited LCSD1 seeing an increase in English as a Second Language student test scores and acquisition of English, and almost tripling the number of students accessing career tech education courses and college dual enrollment credit.
Crespo served in the district for two years and previously held a number of high-ranking education positions in Arizona and Colorado. She started her career in education as a classroom teacher in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Women Leading Ed officials said Crespo has supported its network as a coach and cohort leader since its inception. It serves more than 200 aspiring and sitting district and state superintendents, which represent nearly 9 million students and 600,000 students. There are opportunities for group coaching, crisis response support, access to experts and networking and cohort-model professional development.
The nature of Crespo’s job and her responsibilities were not included in the press release, but she will be the first to take on the position.
LCSD1 Community Relations Director Mary Quast didn’t comment on the former superintendent’s new role and referred the WTE to the original statement from trustees.
“The Board thanks Superintendent Crespo for her dedicated work over the past two years,” wrote LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chairman Tim Bolin. “We appreciate everything she has done to implement the district’s strategic plan, along with her commitment to our students and staff, and wish her well as she begins a new chapter in her career.”
The reason for Crespo’s departure has not been addressed by the largest K-12 school district in the state or the former superintendent. However, stakeholders in the community asked for answers at the special trustees meeting last Friday and wanted to know the results of an investigation into accusations of hostile work environment under Crespo’s leadership after complaints came forward.
LCSD1 hired an outside investigator and worked with Powell-based law firm Copenhaver, Kitchen and Kolpitcke, LLC, to follow district protocol.
“Based on the evidence from the investigation, (the investigator) could not substantiate the complainant’s claims of sex discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation,” attorney Scott Kolpitcke wrote in a letter to Crespo dated July 28. “She also did not find any evidence to support claims of violations of state law or school district policies.”
LCSD1 officials have not announced a process for hiring Crespo’s replacement. Steve Newton is serving as acting superintendent for the time being.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters