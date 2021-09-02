CHEYENNE – gBETA Cheyenne is looking for entrepreneurs to join its upcoming cohort.
The application deadline for the free accelerator program is Saturday, Sept. 4. gBETA Cheyenne will choose five startups to participate in the fall program, which begins Oct. 1 and runs through Nov. 19.
Ten Wyoming startups have so far gone through the accelerator, which provides coaching and mentorship, weekly lunch-and-learn sessions and networking opportunities to entrepreneurs who want to learn more about the world of investment capital. The seven-week program caps off with a pitch night, giving founders a chance to pitch to potential investors, other entrepreneurs and community members.
gBETA is run by gener8tor, a company that runs startup accelerators across the U.S. In Wyoming, the program is funded by Microsoft, meaning founders don’t have to pay fees or equity to participate.
“Microsoft has a stake, of course, in seeing Wyoming doing well because the company does a lot of business in our state, and so they have a stake in seeing the entrepreneurial ecosystem thriving and new jobs being created,” gBETA Cheyenne Director Baylie Evans said.
With capital investment typically concentrated on the coasts, places like Wyoming struggle to compete in this arena, Evans said.
“We’re really, urgently needing to diversify our economy, and entrepreneurship is one really important way to do that,” she said. “Supporting entrepreneurs is really important to the future of our state and the future of our economy and keeping our younger generation here, offering lots of jobs and lots of different types of jobs in the state. And that’s really the endgame for gBETA and for gener8tor here in our state.”
The goal is that, nationwide, at least one-third of gBETA graduates will go on to either raise investment capital or participate in an equity-based accelerator, which is a program similar to gBETA that involves the transfer of money, Evans said. But they don’t expect companies to meet that goal until at least a year after they’ve completed gBETA, she said.
Mark Poderis is the founder of Laramie-based Teal, a media and entertainment company that wants to help regular people turn their lives into a reality show. Teal plans to create everyday glasses with the capability to livestream, along with an app that will host those livestreams and allow audiences to interact with streamers.
When the company entered the gBETA program, all they had was an idea, Poderis said. By the end of the seven weeks, they’d spoken with 30 potential investors, had access to “countless” mentors and exited with a viable business.
Teal is currently raising money, including negotiating with a venture capital fund in Casper.
“That wouldn’t have been possible without going through the accelerator program at gBETA,” Poderis said.
One of the most beneficial things about the program, Poderis said, is being able to regularly check in with advisors about your progress.
“It’s just such an incredibly helpful thing, as a founder, to have someone keeping you accountable as you’re trying to work on your project or grow your project,” he said.
Like Teal, Piggyback Cocktail Company was part of gBETA Cheyenne’s second cohort, which took place this past spring. Co-founder Amber Pollock said the company was in the early startup phase when they applied for gBETA.
“It was a really valuable experience. It was a lot of stuff that we hadn’t really spent a lot of time with before, particularly in the world of thinking about venture capital, thinking about the type of growth necessary to capture the attention of investors, what investors are looking for – that was all sort of new to us,” she said.
Piggyback Cocktail is a spinoff effort of Backwards Distilling Company in Casper, which Pollock co-owns with family. The ready-to-drink cocktail company is still in the early stages, she said, but they do have some clients and are preparing to produce some of their first batches.
Pollock said the gBETA program helped the company refine its potential pitch to investors and learn the language of venture capitalists.
Even though the company may never seek this type of financing, the experience was valuable, Pollock said.
“By the time we got done with it, we were in a really solid place to be able to pitch to investors or to even potential clients,” she said. “It really helped us refine our messaging and get the company kind of primetime-ready, so to speak.”