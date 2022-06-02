CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has joined a coalition of 16 governors taking aim at a proposed Biden administration rule that would penalize companies engaged in traditional energy development.
The letter to President Biden and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler opposes a proposed rule that would require publicly traded companies to make detailed disclosures about climate-change risks and greenhouse gas emissions. The governors view the rule as prejudicial to business and a disservice to investors by increasing compliance costs, necessitating speculation and disclosures that the federal government is not properly equipped to judge.
“This is yet another example of shortsighted federal overreach targeting Wyoming’s energy industry,” Gordon said in a news release. “While energy prices are skyrocketing, the Biden administration continues to use its powers to suppress free markets and discourage oil and gas investment, rather than cultivating market solutions to climate concerns. We should reject this action to further burden our domestic energy industry.”
Joining Gordon in signing the letter were Govs. Spencer Cox of Utah, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Doug Ducey of Arizona, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Brad Little of Idaho, Mike Parson of Missouri, Greg Gianforte of Montana, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Greg Abbott of Texas, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Tate Reeves of Mississippi and Mike Dunleavy of Arkansas.