CHEYENNE – Wyoming mothers on Medicaid will see their postpartum benefits extended another 10 months after Gov. Mark Gordon signed into law Friday a bill that continues maternal health policies adopted during the pandemic.

Gordon, lawmakers and health advocates met Friday in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room at the Capitol for a press conference to celebrate the signing of House Bill 4, which backers say will improve access to health services for new moms on Medicaid.

