CHEYENNE — There’s no greater power than love, and that was evident at Curt Gowdy State Park on Saturday afternoon.
Aside from general childlike jubilation, there was a sense of hope, pride, kinship and, above all else, kindness. The crowd at the Visitor Center consisted of family and friends of those who made the Curt Gowdy Little House on the Park possible.
With the All-City Children’s Chorus performing songs like “All You Need is Love” and “Lean On Me,” even the looming storm clouds couldn’t dampen the mood set before the prairie-style house, where attendees sat in pews and waited for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to begin.
Perhaps no one deserved to cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Little House more than Cheryl Gowdy, the daughter of late famed sportscaster Curt Gowdy.
“The fairy tale of Little House was we built to reflect the simple days of a Western homestead where families and children were together, children went to little schools and neighbors all took care of each other,” Gowdy said on the front porch of the house. “That is the remarkable quality of life that I hope we can remind people of when they come here.
“When you come inside, you will see the fairy tale. I pray that kindness, which I know is the divine gift, will always guide young children to make the world a better place.”
She was the one who first came up with the idea for Little House, believing that the epiphany came as a whisper from her father, who died in 2006. It required serious teamwork, but Gowdy took the lead in assembling the team that would oversee the project.
In the process, she would form close relationships with those like Darin Westby, who was director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources at the time; Rich Dixon, who built Little House; and Visit Cheyenne President and CEO Dominic Bravo, who Gowdy said drew the first sketch of Little House on a restaurant napkin.
Despite the fact that everyone involved praised her for being the driving force behind the project, Gowdy constantly embodies the humility and kindness that her father was recognized for, and shared the stage with her brother, grandniece and mother, Jerre Gowdy, who is 99 years old.
Together, they all cut the ribbon before letting attendees explore their gift to Wyoming.
Before they did so, members of the University of Wyoming Marching Band led a small parade from the Visitor Center to the house. Behind them, leading the rest of the crowd, were Jerre Gowdy and the children in attendance.
“This is overwhelming,” Jerre said in a speech before the parade. “I don’t really know what to say other than I thank each and every one of you for coming and sharing this moment with my beautiful daughter, my handsome son and my beautiful granddaughter.
“We are a family that are so honored, and so proud, to have been given the opportunity to be a part of Curt Gowdy State Park. And I must say, I am proud to be Mrs. Curt Gowdy.”
The house, which took five years to complete due to supply issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is a place where children ages 3-12 can gather and take part in different activities. All activities are centered around the foundations of kindness, instilling a practical sense of love and respect for not just one another, but the outdoors, as well.
“We were lucky when we were young,” Curt Gowdy Jr. said in a speech to the crowd. “My dad taught us to fly fish at 7, 8 years old, and we were lucky to fish with him all over the world. But this was our favorite spot.
“The park is dedicated to him, and one thing that I just want to express to all of you, and all the young people, is that we were taught to love the outdoors and appreciate it at a very young age. I think this is what one of the meanings of Little House is going to be, besides the kindness and love of the outdoors, is learning how to appreciate the outdoors.”
After Saturday’s ceremony, attendees were invited to enter through the massive double doors and explore the house. Inside, Gowdy and her grandniece, June Dawkins, played by the fireplace while others examined the photos of Curt Gowdy and his family on the far wall. There is a coloring station, a bookshelf, a seating area, a small kitchen and plenty of stuffed animals.
Little House is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a variety of programming specially curated for kids. Cheryl Gowdy previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that there’s opportunity for ranger-led outdoor activities, storytelling hours, educational curriculum, animal days, music and even visits from youth therapists.
Classes and activities will be led by two part-time Little House educators, Alyson Ottoes and Lexi Arp. Both are natives of Cheyenne, graduating from Central High School together before going on to attend the University of Wyoming. Now, they’re each pursuing professions that allow them to work with kids.
It looks like they’ll have plenty of opportunity to do so in their position, as within the first half-hour of the Little House’s existence, children were making use of the many activities the space has to offer.
“Little House is a good opportunity to teach them how to ground themselves in the future,” Arp said. “Connect to nature and get a feel for that, too, so it’s not just playing games — it’s a way to connect with the world around you.”