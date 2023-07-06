Image one

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

GREEN RIVER – During the meeting on Wednesday, July 5, the Green River City Council approved a resolution that authorizes the submission of a fiscal year 2024 Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant application.

The grant is for Americans with Disabilities ACT (ADA) upgrades located near two Green River schools: Monroe Elementary and Lincoln Middle School.

