GREEN RIVER – During the meeting on Wednesday, July 5, the Green River City Council approved a resolution that authorizes the submission of a fiscal year 2024 Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant application.
The grant is for Americans with Disabilities ACT (ADA) upgrades located near two Green River schools: Monroe Elementary and Lincoln Middle School.
The area for the ADA improvements would be in front of Monroe Elementary and in front of Lincoln Middle School, at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Barnhart Street.
According to the agenda, the project would consist of the instillation of sidewalk and curb ramps at intersections “to facilitate the movement of wheelchair-bound and other mobility-impaired students.”
It also states that the designated areas were chosen based on the proximity to schools in the community and housing areas that serve young families, older adults and individuals with disabilities.
The total cost for the project would be $270,663.00.
The city of Green River’s contribution would be $25,737.20; TAP is a 90.49/9.51 grant.
At the meeting, public affairs and grants manager Ryan Rust said, “In years past, we’ve applied for some TAP grants through WYDOT and have been successful. Last year, we applied for two grants, and this looks very similar to the one that was turned down.”
Rust added that there is a “little less money” that is available and “a little more competition” this year.
“So, we paired this option down just a little bit and left the other grant that we applied for last year off,” he said.