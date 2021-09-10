The American Legion Post 24 in Rock Springs is seeking the community’s assistance in raising money for a columbarium for the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Pictured is a sketch of what the columbarium is intended to look like.
ROCK SPRINGS – The American Legion Post 24 in Rock Springs is seeking the community’s assistance in raising money for a columbarium for the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
According to Tim “Bubble Head” Hemphill, a Navy Veteran who served in the Vietnam War, Post 24 is seeking a dedication day for the columbarium on Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.
The American Legion has raised about $15,000 so far, but needs around $28,000 for the purchase and construction of the columbarium.
Hemphill, who also serves as the first vice commander of Post 24, said they will start progressing with the project even though all of the funding is not all there.
The columbarium will sit on eight burial locations at the cemetery, which are already owned by the American Legion.
The columbarium will serve as the final resting place for 192 veterans after cremation.
Several events and businesses have raised and donated money to help the American Legion’s efforts in getting a columbarium.
The mud races that took place over the summer in Farson raised around $600. First Bank and Rock Springs National Bank have donated as well.
Virginia Struck, auxiliary membership chair, created a Crown Royal quilt that will be raffled off and has already gained interest of about $600 to help the cause.
If anyone would like to donate to American Legion Post 24’s columbarium fundraising efforts, make checks out to American Legion Post 24 and drop them off at the American Legion, 551 Broadway St. in Rock Springs.