ROCK SPRINGS – According to a suicide bereavement support group in Rock Springs, every 40 seconds, someone dies by suicide in America, leaving six to eight loved ones traumatized and grieving the devastating loss.
Historically, Wyoming ranks among the top four states in the country with the most suicide rates.
Survivors of suicide offered hope to others during the second annual Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event at Able Hands on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Volunteers for the United Way and the Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition provided information about suicide and mental health assistance.
Rock Springs resident Jace Marler said that suicide is “a topic that people are afraid to talk about.”
“Everyone, especially, the kids, need to know that they don’t have to be afraid to seek help,” said Marler. “They need to know that they’re not being judged when they seek help. There’s hope.”
Guests at the event watched the film, “Life Journeys: Reclaiming Life After Loss,” which focused on suicide loss. The documentary traces the grief and healing journey that follows a suicide loss over time. Long-term survivors shared their stories and insights about those they lost to suicide. The film showed those who were in attendance that through resilience and support, survivors of suicide loss can achieve hope and understanding in their lives while celebrating the lives of those they lost.
Martha Holzgrafe, Green River Police Department Detective, brought Buddy, the friendly therapy dog to the event.
“He’s here to support those who need it,” said Holzgrafe of the friendly labrador. “Our program started with meeting the needs of those struggling with mental health issues, so it goes hand-in-hand.”
She added, “Buddy shows that his presence alone works. It’s one thing to talk about what the dog can do, but to see what the dog can do and what kind of impact it makes on the community is remarkable.”
The keynote speaker was Rock Springs resident April Thompson. She is a peer mentor for other mothers who lost a loved one to suicide.
Her son Joshua died by suicide on Aug. 13, 2013.
Thompson also lost a nephew to suicide last year.
“I’m here to offer you hope,” said Thompson. “Even though, we love and miss them so dearly and there’s this big hole in our lives, we can live and do it to make them proud.”
Thompson explains that she starts her day out by making her bed.
“If I don’t make my bed, I’m going to climb back in it,” she revealed. “I’m going to pull the covers over my head and I’m going to hide. I know my son and my nephew wouldn’t want me to do that.”
She added, “I stand up and say their names. Joshua...and Billy. I love to hear their names. I love to hear people talk about my family too.”
Thompson shared how she felt the day she discovered her son had passed.
“My life stopped,” she expressed. “I remember being in my car and seeing someone laughing and I thought, ‘Are you freaking kidding me? My son’s dead. How can you laugh?’ They didn’t know. My son’s death didn’t affect them that day. It affected me and those who knew him.”
She added, “I can remember that dash – there was the day he was born and there is the day he passed. Between those days is a dash and that’s what matters – the days he was here making a difference.”
Thompson pointed out that it takes time to move forward. Sometimes, a particular song or a date “would bring on a tsunami” of grief.
“I have to acknowledge it and I need to do what’s right for me at that point in time,” she said. “I have to decide what kind of self-care is right for me.”
- Self-care includes the following:
- Music, listen to calming music
- Surround yourself with beautiful people (inner beauty)
- Get in touch with nature (take a walk, sit outside in the sunshine)
- Work out, stretch, run or hike
- Hydrate
- Massage
- Detox – digital, food, drink
- Dance and sing out loud
- Meditate or pray (take in the silence)
- Focus on one thing at a time
- Look for solutions, not problems
- Breathe
- Ask a loved one for help
- Be grateful for what you have (Keep a gratitude journal)
- Talk to a friend
- Take a day to serve others
- Learn a new hobby
Thompson said that grief has a different impact on all family members.
“What works for me, doesn’t work for my husband or my daughter,” she pointed out. “Allowing my husband to deal with his grief is hard. I want to fix it. I want to make everything better. I don’t want to see my daughter cry as she’s missing her brother. I can’t fix that, but I can be here for her when she wants to talk or cry. Crying is perfectly ok.”
Thompson’s daughter Danielle Rushing compared grief to bouncing balls trapped in a container.
“On those good days, that container is really huge and those little balls don’t hit it very often,” Rushing explained. “But on other days, that jar shrinks and all you can feel is that pain.”
“With every grief experience, it could be like that little ball hitting the edges.”
Before joining the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a national nonprofit organization providing care and resources for those grieving the death of a military or veteran loved one, Thompson felt isolated because she believed no one could understand her grief.
“It’s not our fault that they chose to leave,” she said. “It’s hard to understand at first and you don’t know when you’ll get to that point, but you can get there.”