CHEYENNE– The demand for a place like Board and Brush Creative Studio, which opened here Jan. 8, is much higher than expected.
Board and Brush is one of the fastest growing “do-it-yourself” craft workshop business chains in the United States. Rather than tear up the dining room table with an at-home project, people can take their mess to the new locally owned location at 1719 Pioneer Ave.
Owners Kim and Richard Brokaw both have backgrounds in the arts, but they also have full-time jobs outside of their new responsibilities at Board and Brush. Richard works in finance, and Kim is a Realtor; but if someone is going to lead Cheyenne in sign-making, it’s them.
“My husband and I have done just about everything you can think of DIY-wise,” Kim Brokaw said. “We’ve built a couple of homes, remodeled a very unique house top to bottom. We build furniture together, and I do everything from stained glass, knitting and sewing, to woodworking, so it was just a very easy transition for us to come into this.”
Brokaw first learned about Board and Brush when she took a trip to the location in Fort Collins, Colorado, for a birthday party. Sitting in that workshop, her friend advised her to open up her own location.
She researched the franchise that night. A year and one month later, the Brokaws are in business with a Board and Brush location in downtown Cheyenne.
They each assumed that the opening of the location would be a positive family experience they could take on, employing their 16-year-old son to bring the city a new DIY craft business. They didn’t expect that it would take everything they had to maintain the volume of business that Board and Brush is seeing.
“We weren't sure how Cheyenne was going to embrace having something like this, but they have come out in droves,” Brokaw said. “In the grand opening, we had a line up Pioneer Avenue and around the corner. We had probably 200 people in in the first hour and a half just to come see what we're doing.”
Thing’s haven’t really slowed down. Weekend workshops are completely booked through the first two weeks of February. Just a few open slots remain in the weekday classes.
As for what a class entails, that’s completely up to each individual.
For now, the majority of classes are a “pick your project” workshop. Upon booking a class online, customers select the sign they would like to customize, then submit the personalization they want to decorate the sign with on the day of the workshop. When they arrive, their stencil, along with all of the necessary tools for the project, are ready at their disposal.
The average sign selection costs between $68 and $73, which includes all of the paints and tools provided in the workshop.
The most rewarding part of running each workshop is helping people find their artistic edge. Kim Brokaw enjoys standing up front, directing the class and escaping from her world of real estate to make something with her hands.
“There's a lot of people that are very tentative,” she said. “One of the things I hear the most is ‘I'm not artsy, I'm not creative, I’ve never done anything like this.’ That's OK. That's why we're here.”
Brokaw will take people through each step. They start by distressing the wood, or pounding on it with a hammer, and follow up with sanding, painting, drilling and whatever else needs to be done. All together, a class takes around two to four hours.
Different workshops throughout the week take on different personas. Sundays are relaxed, while Fridays get somewhat wild. Board and Brush allows for people to bring their own alcohol to any workshop, so classes at the start of the weekend are for cutting loose, making conversation and burning off the stress built up over the past week.
But Board and Brush is for all ages. Brokaw has worked with kids on their stencils, taking pride in leading a class that gives the people of Cheyenne an alternative to the usual options.
“I just love the idea that you're not just going out to sit someplace and drink here,” Brokaw said. “There's interaction with other people. There's that creative process, and you're really walking away with something when you've been here for an evening.”
At the end, customers leave with their completed creations.
Brokaw is planning to introduce new items and craft workshop packages as the business grows. They’re developing “time crunch” workshops, which will feature smaller signs that can be completed in two hours. There’s also the concept of a “porch makeover” workshop, which will group together multiple signs and items that will serve as a complete set.