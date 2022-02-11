Higher flower prices, supply chain shortages complicate Valentine's Day spending

The price of love is getting more expensive.
Roses and other popular flowers are not immune to inflationary pressures and supply chain snafus problematic for consumers and retailers.
Higher wholesale prices and some flower shortages are putting upward pressures on the prices for flowers and red roses — one of the go-to gifts for Valentine’s Day.
A dozen red roses are retailing for $100 or more with delivery charges at many florists across the country.
Florists across the country are grappling with how much to raise Valentine’s prices for flowers, if at all, along with their own set of supply chain challenges.
While florists are confident and hopeful they will have enough red roses to keep up with demand, some florists are also seeing shortages of white flowers and other products because of wildfires and severe weather events impacting petal colors, and delays in getting some floral and container shipments because of shortages of farm workers, truck drivers and port personnel.
“I’m getting containers I ordered two years ago. They just randomly show up,” said Richelle Koffman, owner of The Flower Bar floral shop in Bozeman, Montana.
She has had problems getting white flowers due to wildfires impacting farms in California and other flower-producing regions.
“Forest fires can ruin the color,” Koffman said.
Holy day of roses
On the pricing front, Anne Alexander, an economist at the University of Wyoming, said she is seeing a 10% to 15% increase in the prices of flowers for the holiday, including its holy grail, red roses.
“This is the high rose holiday — the holy day of roses,” said Alexander.
Alexander said a dozen red roses are running between $70 and $170 at local floral shops.
Florists across the country are preparing for one of their busiest days of the year. The holiday is the second biggest day for flower orders — trailing only Mother’s Day.
“I’ve been planning for this since Christmas,” said Polly Creech, owner of Hyacinth Bean Florist in Athens, Ohio. “I’ve been getting employees and delivery drivers lined up. I don’t think that there will be huge problems.”
Creech plans on charging $89.99 for a dozen red roses, and delivery charges generally range between $10 and $15. She said wholesale flower prices are up 5% to 10%, but she’s trying to keep her prices on par with previous years.
“We’re keeping our prices the same,” she said.
Other florists are increasing flower prices as they wrestle with inflationary costs.
Brad Harnisch, owner of Floral Expressions in Janesville, Wisconsin, said he is charging $95 for a dozen red roses this Valentine’s Day, up from $85.
“We’ve had to up them a bit,” Harnisch said, pointing to wholesale prices for roses and other flowers increasing between 10% and 20%, including a noticeable increase before Christmas.
He is also very sensitive to price increases as U.S. consumers face inflation across the economy. The Wisconsin florist has also hired more delivery drivers for Feb. 14 and its expected 200 to 300 deliveries.
In Montana, Koffman has bouquets of a dozen red roses retailing for $115, with a $12 delivery charge.
She’s seen production challenges at rose and other flower farms in South America and California. Ecuador and Colombia are among the flower importers into the U.S. market.
“We’ve noticed a lot of farmers having issues with labor shortages,” Koffman said. “We haven’t been able to get certain products in.”
Local florists stress that their more expensive bouquets are made up of higher quality roses and other flowers than some of the less-expensive options offered at grocery stores, roadside stands and other sellers.
“They’re a different quality of flowers,” Creech said.
Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion on Valentine’s gifts this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. That translates to Americans spending $175.41 per person on Cupid’s holiday.
At the national level, 1-800-Flowers.com plans to deliver 23 million flowers, including 15 million roses this Valentine’s Day. A spokesperson for 1-800-Flowers said rose bouquets start at $39.99, and the New York company uses its size and scale to help overcome industry shortages.
Gummed up
Alexander said florists are facing the same inflationary quandaries as bars, restaurants and retailers. Do they raise prices to keep pace with inflation and higher wholesale prices, or do they keep prices the same to keep customers happy?
The Wyoming economist said roses are not the only thorny inflationary issue for Valentine’s Day.
Alexander said she’s seen price reports showing a glass of wine costing 40% more than last year. Champagne is up 18%, chocolate 9% and prime cuts of meat (including prime rib) are up between 40% and as much as 150%.
Going out to eat is another Valentine’s Day staple. The holiday landing on a Monday could help spread out holiday reservations over the weekend. Still, restaurants have been struggling with product shortages as well as hiring and retaining workers.
Close to 4.2 million restaurant, bar and hotel workers quit their jobs in the last five months of 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That has impacted staffing and operations in restaurant kitchens and dining rooms. It is also part of a record wave of U.S. workers leaving their jobs as they navigate the pandemic and its upheavals.
Last year, the U.S. inflation rate was 7% — the highest since 1982.
Alexander said the supply chain shortages that challenged the economy in 2021 are still problematic this year.
Major weather events, such as fires, floods and droughts, have also adversely impacted agriculture and natural resources.
“It’s still a mess,” she said, pointing to continued labor shortages stretching from farm workers to truckers and port personnel.
“Supply chains are still pretty gummed up.”