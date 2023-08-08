CHEYENNE — Thirteen young men and women in Laramie County were awarded higher education scholarships this past weekend by the Hispanic Organization for Progress and Education.
They received their scholarships at an awards ceremony held Saturday at Laramie County Community College, and were encouraged to pursue their academic aspirations as they head into the 2023-24 school year.
Close to $15,000 in total was given to the students in separate scholarships, many of which were memorial scholarships created by the friends and families in memory of a loved one. Those families choose the students they feel connected to after they are selected by HOPE through a vigorous application and interview process.
“We want to highlight all of the work that you’ve done and congratulate you for receiving the HOPE scholarship,” HOPE President Rachel Martinez said at the reception. “Our theme is ‘HOPE and Dreams — The Future is Now,’ and the students we will recognize today have already begun to shape our future.
“I had the honor of being on the scholarship committee and in the scholarship interviews, and it was amazing. You guys, as students, are doing so much, and you are already the future. It’s contributing to our community.”
Two of the students recognized for their achievements were given the opportunity to speak and reflect upon the scholarships they were given.
Salina Hernandez was awarded the Trisha Montoya Redman Memorial Scholarship that was created in memory of HOPE founder and officer Ann Redman’s daughter. She died at a young age and was remembered for her sparkling eyes and contagious smile, which Redman said enchanted everyone she came in contact with.
Hernandez, a 2023 graduate of South High School, received this scholarship for many reasons, including demonstrating leadership in a variety of activities, such as being FBLA president, National Honor Society vice president, Student Senate senior class president and participating in varsity tennis. Hernandez plans to attend the University of Wyoming in the honors program and major in criminal justice.
She told the crowd she was most impacted by her family, and they were the reason she pushed herself to be the best version of herself that she could be.
“What I want everyone to take away from this is to find that purpose in life, find what or who makes you motivated and strive for that reason,” Hernandez said. “Don’t forget why you are doing what you are doing. Because I did for a little while, but when I remembered, it made me so much more excited for college, and that’s my next step in life.”
The second student who came forward to thank the organization for its contribution and the community for rallying around Hispanic students was Diego Marquez. He graduated from East High School this spring and plans to attend LCCC, majoring in business and accounting. He expected to be the first in his family to graduate from college.
He was awarded the Mary Ann and Mariano Fonseca Memorial Scholarship, named after married Mexican immigrants that came to the U.S. in 1926 and created a family. Mariano served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and Marrianne was a creative artist who was described as an excellent cook and seamstress.
Marquez was grateful for the scholarship, which will go toward his dream of going into the culinary industry to “express his culture and experiences through food and to educate the public on Mexican culture and traditions through gastronomy.”
“In my case of being Mexican American, I am blessed with the gift of two nationalities, two languages, two cultures, and a chance to explore two vastly different worlds,” he said. “But there are struggles, because what do you do when you’re too American for your Mexican friends and too Mexican for your American friends? When your Spanish is too ‘pocho’ for your Mexican friends and your English is a little too broken for your American friends? Or when you carry that duty to make the struggles that your parents endured worth it? And who do you go to who understands?
“Well, one thing for sure is that no one will understand as much as a person that also had to translate medical documents fresh out of third grade. Or the person that had to shamefully approach the cashier because the total on the receipt was too much. And the people that live the same as you will understand you and your struggles. And because we understand and empathize with each other, we have the obligation to create a truly supportive and loving community.”
He said the community has to come together for many causes, but especially with school, because every student has a right to an education.
The scholarships through HOPE offer a chance at this opportunity, and the organization wants to grow these efforts with a third endowment. They also welcomed anyone in the community looking to create a memorial scholarship, and had success this year with the establishment of the Grace For 2 Brothers Scholarship directed at Hispanic applicants going into the health and sciences field.
“We sat around and said, ‘Well, gosh, we know that 65% of communities in Wyoming don’t have enough mental health care providers. But where can we make the biggest impact?” said Grace for 2 Brothers Executive Director Jeremy Bay. “And out of those mental health care providers in the state, a fraction of them are people of color, or Latino. So, while we want to expand this program to be more inclusive of everybody, we felt we felt the biggest impact will be in the Latino community.”
Triumph High graduate Hannah Astorage was the first recipient of this scholarship. She has been involved in the “86 the Stigma” campaign, as well as academically succeeded on the honor roll.
She will attend LCCC in the fall to major in health and human services, as she pursues a degree in psychology. Her ultimate aspiration is to become a therapist through Youth Alternatives.
Ten other talented and accomplished students were recognized at the reception, spanning students who just graduated from local high schools to others continuing their education at LCCC.
To learn more about their stories and the scholarships, go to hopewyoming.org.
