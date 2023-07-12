Hold on tight!: Little Snake River Museum provides activities for kids at Platte River Rodeo By Caroline Phillips cphillips@rawlinstimes.com Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Little Snake River Museum director Lela Emmons said that the museum had a booth set up at the rodeo with activities like a roping station. Photo courtesy of Little Snake River Museum Amid the fun being had at the Platte River Rodeo, held on July 7 and 8, the Little Snake River Museum provided a plethora of fun activities and crafts for the kids in attendance to enjoy. Photo courtesy of Little Snake River Museum There were numerous activities for kids to enjoy at Little Snake River Museum's booth at the Platte River Rodeo. Photo courtesy of Little Snake River Museum The kids who stopped by the Little Snake River Museum booth at the Platte River Rodeo got the chance to pick from several costumes to dress up in. Photo courtesy of Little Snake River Museum It was all fun and games as kids picked from the costumes to take photos in at the Little Snake River Museum booth at the Platte River Rodeo. Photo courtesy of Little Snake River Museum There were some hands-on activities for kids to partake in at the Little Snake River Museum booth at the Platte River Rodeo. Photo courtesy of Little Snake River Museum There was lots of fun had at Little Snake River Museum's booth at the Platte River Rodeo! Photo courtesy of Little Snake River Museum There was also a fake barbershop set up at the Little Snake River Museum booth. Photo courtesy of Little Snake River Museum Kids got to dress up in costumes that were available at the Little Snake River Museum booth. Photo courtesy of Little Snake River Museum Even the little ones got in on the roping fun! Photo courtesy of Little Snake River Museum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SARATOGA – Amid the fun being had at the Platte River Rodeo, held on July 7 and 8, the Little Snake River Museum provided a plethora of fun activities and crafts for the kids in attendance to enjoy.Little Snake River Museum director Lela Emmons said that the museum had a booth set up at the rodeo with activities like a roping station.“It was really awesome,” she said. “We set up a roping station for the kids that came by our booth. They sat on fake saddles on barrels and got a prize if they were able to rope the fake animal.”Emmons added that they also had costumes for the kids to pick from and try on to take photos in.“They really enjoyed getting to dress up in the costumes,” she said.At the booth, there were also opportunities for kids to practice leather tooling; there was also a fake barbershop set up.“The kids got to pretend to be in a barbershop,” Emmons said. “They took turns using shaving cream and ‘shaving’ it off with tongue depressors.”Also, there were crafts set up at the booth for the kids to make windmills and wind ribbons. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beauty Products Entertainment Clothing Job Market Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Wyoming Business Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Women's Health 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Wyoming Supreme Court rules emotional damages can’t be recovered for loss of pets Revisions to Wyoming’s sage grouse protection map take flight Saving Nell's Coffee: 'You're with us or against us' Five Finger Death Punch frontman talks his two new businesses in Cheyenne ‘We have a boom coming’: Commission considers community impacts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists