BUFFALO — Darby Scantling has been trying to buy a home for years.
"It's frustrating," said Scantling, who lives with his wife and toddler at his father's house in Buffalo. "I don't even know how else to word it other than that. It seems kind of ridiculous that you can't afford anything."
Scantling has set down roots in Buffalo. He was born here, graduated from Buffalo High School in 2014 and got married in 2019. The last piece of the puzzle is a house of his own. Scantling tried to get qualified for a mortgage in 2018, but was declined because of his income.
Since then, his income has increased, but he hasn't tried to apply for another mortgage.
At this point, Scantling said, property values have gone up way too much for him to make a first-time home purchase.
Working as a plumber in Buffalo and Johnson County, Scantling has seen the increase in housing prices, the expensive new construction and the cash-only real estate deals firsthand.
“I make a lot more money now,” he said. “But the property values have gone up to the point where I haven't even thought about buying a home again.”
Scantling's experience speaks to the challenges first-time homebuyers are having across Buffalo, Johnson County and Wyoming, as rising home prices, increasing interest rates and limited housing inventory are making it more difficult for first-time buyers to purchase a home and put down roots in a community they love.
"My fear is the next generation not being able to afford something like my generation could in the past,” said Jim Waller, the county planner, who tied the desire to own one's own home to the American Dream. “This is a huge problem and something that we have to pay attention to.”
Discussions with local bankers, real estate agents and homebuyers reveal an environment that is prohibitive to first-time home purchases, putting at risk new families and employees who want to move to Buffalo and Johnson County.
Few options for first-time homebuyers
For a decade, Bryan Serres has been helping people buy homes in Buffalo, but he's hard-pressed to remember a time when it was so difficult for first-time homebuyers to get into the market.
“The supply of homes has a lot to do with this,” said Serres, a real estate relationship manager with First Northern Bank of Wyoming.
He explained that mortgage programs for first-time buyers – which typically have lower interest rates and a slew of other advantages – have two requirements. First, there are home purchase price limits and income limits. Second, these programs have appraisal and home condition requirements that effectively mean a home has to be move-in ready to qualify for the mortgage. Some of these programs can be structured with no money down, an advantage to first-time buyers.
First-time homebuyer mortgages offered by the Wyoming Community Development Authority for Johnson County have a purchase price limit of $349,525. Families of one or two people have an income cap of $88,900, while families of three people or more have an income cap of $102,235, to qualify for the program.
"What we're seeing is that the majority of the homes that are currently on the market exceed those purchase price limits,” Serres said. “And many of those that do not exceed those numbers are not in move-in ready condition.
“When you take those two factors – the number of homes and the number of qualified buyers you're talking about a small, little sliver of available homes for first-time homebuyers.”
Real estate listings posted on Realtor.com on May 15 showed fewer than 10 available homes in all of Johnson County that fall under that $349,525 price point and would meet quality standards to qualify for a first-time home- buyer's mortgage, according to Serres.
And even if a home that meets all the requirements does come up on the market, there are so many pre-qualified buyers, Serres said, that there's a mad rush for the same house.
Serres also spoke to the problem of rising interest rates for buyers. In January 2021, the average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 2.67%, while by January 2023, the interest rate had gone up to 6.35%, according to a national average of interest rates from Freddie Mac.
Taking into account the higher mortgage payments from increased interest rates, that means the house payment for the same amount of loan has gone up 50% in the past two years.
“A lot of people are fighting over the same thing,” Serres said. “There used to be lots of opportunities for first-time homebuyers and the programs to assist buyers with down payments have improved, but everything around it has changed.”
Fewer first-time homebuyer homes being built
Lonnie Holmes, the general manager at Bloedorn Lumber, has been helping to build homes in Buffalo for over a decade, connecting contractors and home builders with the materials they need to get the job done.
Over that decade-plus of experience, Holmes has watched as the construction market has shifted, with fewer homes constructed that are aimed at first-time buyers.
“My own personal perspective on affordable housing is that we are in a world of hurt here in Buffalo, because we have a whole bunch of people moving here who are not entry level, first-time homebuyer kind of people,” Holmes said. “The kind of people moving here are not entry-level buyers. They are buying or having something built that is at a higher level.”
Holmes said that while rising construction costs – especially for pieces such as sinks, shower heads and other finished products – are part of the reason why new home construction has become so expensive, another reason is that out-of-state cash is coming into the region and constructing expensive homes.
Holmes said that building affordable homes creates very thin profit margins for contractors. He suggested that federal, state or local government assistance would be needed to make building those kinds of homes more enticing, without there being any cost to taxpayers. In particular, he said that the government should do what they can to make affordable and ready to develop lots available for private developers and builders to buy.
“To build an affordable home under $350,000, the lot that it has to go on only can be about $25,000," Holmes said. "We're in a real space-time continuum here, and we are desperate for multiple levels of affordable housing and affordable living.”
Cristy Kinghorn, the owner of Buffalo Realty, had a similar perspective on the number of first-time homes available.
“There are young couples and first-time homebuyers who would love to buy in Buffalo, but it's been tough because there are not many of those homes left in the community,” she said.
Challenge of qualifying for a mortgage
Wes Haskins has worked at Buffalo Federal Savings Bank for over 15 years and is now the branch president. He has worked with hundreds of homeowners on mortgages and walked the Bulletin through the mortgage process for a first-time homebuyer.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in Johnson County for a household in 2021 was $58,020, or $4,835 per month. Taking the traditional 28% rule that banks typically use – that a family should only spend 28% of its income on mortgage payments — the median Johnson County family would only be able to spend about $1,353 per month on home payments.
“Now, there might not be a house on the market you could buy," Haskins said. "That's the sad fact.”
He said that for a $325,000 home at current interest rates, a home would probably cost around $2,200 a month including taxes and insurance, with exact payments varying depending on the down payment and loan type. That would be out of range for many first-time buyers in Johnson County.
Scantling said he is going to keep saving money with the hope of putting a larger down payment on a home in Buffalo someday, but he wasn't optimistic.
“You try to make more money and do better for yourself, but then you find out it was all for nothing,” Scantling said. “I guess I just have to keep saving for it, and it takes a long time to save that much.”
This story was published on May 18, 2023.