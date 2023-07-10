Parade onlookers lined Third Street from East Canby Street to Grand Avenue, then east down Grand on Saturday morning as music, candy, and bubbles came from dozens of floats driving by for the Laramie Jubilee Days Parade.
One of the floats and also marching in unison — the Laramie High School Band — received loud cheers and applause from the crowd. Brian Redmond, the new band director for Laramie High, said he and his family moved to the city at the end of June, making the parade and this year’s Jubilee Days, his first.
Redmond expressed his appreciation for the LHS band and music faculty who arranged participation in the parade. While he was thrown into rehearsals and meeting with kids just days before the parade, he said the process couldn’t have gone smoother.
“I was able to just walk in and go, which was phenomenal,” Redmond said.
Part of the preparation for the parade included beginning to learn the music toward the end of the school year in mid-May. This enabled Redmond to focus on marching and memorization once he started working with the kids.
“We spent the [first] day just kind of going back and forth, marching and playing, and marching and playing. Day two, we started putting the two together,” he said. “The big push on it was getting it memorized because we don’t want to be looking at music as we’re going down the road.”
For his first experience with the Jubilee Days event, Redmond shared that he and the kids had a great time playing together and interacting with the crowd.
“We just had a grand old time at the parade. This is fun, lots of people, kids had a blast, sounded good, looked good,” he said.
Similarly, he added that he couldn’t be more impressed by the community and the overall excitement that the town had for the parade.
“Getting to see the community out there cheering for the kids and really being welcoming, I mean, you can’t ask for a better situation,” he said. “This has been a wonderful community. I can’t say enough about how excited we are to be here.”
Laramie natives and longtime friends Jo Humphreys and Mary Jane Ceretto were two parade onlookers who enjoyed the band performances. In fact, Humphreys shared that the bands are her favorite part of the parade and even noted “I wish we had more.”
Laramie High graduates from the class of 1963, the two women have attended the parade every year since. Humphreys and Ceretto expressed their love and admiration for the Laramie community, and how much they’ve enjoyed participating in Jubilee Days throughout the years.
“I think [the parade] is great because you do see so many people get together,” Humphreys said. “I think our community, is a community.”
Ceretto shared that even though she lives farther away now, the parade and Jubilee Days itself is something she never wants to miss out on.
“I live away, [but] we love to come home for Jubilee Days,” she said. Cindy Bernaski, a Laramie native and Laramie Elks Lodge member, shared her attendance at the parade and Jubilee Days spans roughly 40 years. Bernaski’s grandson, 11-year-old Pryce Baker, said he and his sister have been coming with his family “probably every year since we were born.”
In addition to decades of attendance, Bernaski spent one year participating in the parade herself with the Elks Lodge. She said her favorite part of the experience was “walking and throwing candy at the kids, it’s a great time.”
Now, Bernaski loves bringing her own grandchildren to the parade and watching them enjoy the event. Most importantly, she said she loves “just to be with them” during the day.
She spoke of how meaningful it is to bring her family out to be a part of the Laramie community, which is something she appreciates about the city. For her, Laramie is like family.
“We are a very tight community,” she said. “We’re just one big family.”
