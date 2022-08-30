CHEYENNE – Suddenly, and sadly, Yer’bellies food truck is shutting down, leaving just two local barbecue joints left in the city of Cheyenne.

As evidenced by this city’s track record, it’s no easy feat keeping good, home-cooked barbecue on the streets. The reason being, besides a lack of Western cultural relevance for the Southern style of cooking, it takes a lot out of a person to satisfy and maintain a client base hungry for the exhausting method of cooking.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

