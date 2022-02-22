CHEYENNE – Legislators in the House of Representatives began tackling a nearly $2.8 billion 2023-24 biennium budget bill on the first day of the second week of the 66th Wyoming Legislature's budget session.
Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, called the document a “complicated budget,” in part because it includes federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Even with federal funding, the budget allocation this year is less than a recent historical average. For the last 10 years, the state’s biennium budget allocations have usually totaled around $3.2-$3.6 billion, Nicholas said, although at its lowest, the budget was $2.65 billion.
The increase from that low to this year’s budget can be attributed to proposed pay raises for state employees, Nicholas said. Gov. Mark Gordon advocated for a 5% pay raise based on market value in his State of the State address Feb. 14.
“Other than that, basically this is a flat budget from two years ago,” Nicholas told the House.
As legislators look at a pay increase for state workers, Nicholas noted that the state of Wyoming has also lost more than 500 full-time employees in the last decade.
“If you go back to the 2009-10 biennium, we are 581 fewer state employees than we were in 2010,” said Nicholas, who also co-chairs the Joint Appropriations Committee.
The budget bill, House Bill 1, “General government appropriations-2,” appropriates $2.769 billion in general funds and is the bill that went through the interim committee process in December and January, Nicholas explained. (The Senate has its own version of the budget bill, Senate File 1. Once each version is approved, they will be reconciled into a single bill to forward to the governor.)
The budget is roughly $74 million higher than the governor’s budget proposal and the judiciary budget combined, he said, but that is because it includes a $142 million allocation directly into savings.
“If you back that out, our budget is actually $62 million lower than what the governor presented to us in his budget,” Nicholas said.
He continued that there are 7,063 state employees funded through the general fund budget. That does not include school employees, as they are funded in a different way. The general fund budget proposal includes 75 new full-time state employees, 36 of those to staff the Wyoming Veterans' Home skilled nursing facility in Buffalo, which should be completed this summer. In 2019, the Legislature chose Buffalo as the site for that facility, and Nicholas said that eventually those jobs will be self-sustaining, or “not a burden to general fund dollars.”
Nicholas said that when you combine the budget bill, the state capital construction bill and all other bills with appropriations adopted by the Committee of the Whole, the result will be an addition to permanent savings totaling $220 million.
“Even though we are increasing the budget on certain items, we are going to have savings,” Nicholas said.
Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, asked if a pay increase greater than 5% for state employees could be considered.
“It is my understanding that the proposal from the executive (branch) is (based) on market compensation somewhere in the market of 2020,” Henderson said. “Given all the millions of dollars we have here to consider, and my priority is people before non-human things, is there room in what is left over … for consideration of an amendment (on pay increases)?”
Nicholas said that while budget amendments will come later in the week, the question was a debatable one.
“As we debate that, I think it is important to see what our income versus our spending is,” Nicholas said. “The picture sounds rosy today, but we want to remember where we were two years ago.”
Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, who also sits on the Joint Appropriations Committee, said what the state is seeing is millions of “one-time dollars” coming in from the federal government, making it seem that there is more to spend. This money, he said, is best used to do things like support a firemen’s aid pension fund closed to enrollment in the 1990s, rather than ongoing expenses like current employee pay raises.
“It is kind of like getting an inheritance from your wealthy aunt that passed away, and you’ve got some decisions to make,” Larsen said. “Do you go fishing in Alaska, or do you replace the sewer that has been plugging up every Thanksgiving Day?"