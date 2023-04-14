CHEYENNE — Members of Wyoming House of Representatives leadership said they stand with Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and his decision to dismiss complaints against a fellow representative for social media posts made at the end of March.

Sommers announced Wednesday that while he personally found the posts by Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, to be inappropriate and uncivil conduct for a lawmaker, he had to make his decision based on the definition of misconduct under the Wyoming Legislature’s ethics rules and “the protections afforded to legislators under the First Amendment.”

