Burton Miller, a Rock Springs resident who served during the Vietnam War, visits with Sylvia "Sam" Esquibel at the Sweetwater County Veterans Service office on Thursday, May 4. Miller said, "Sam's helping me a lot. I finally got a 10%." A 10% means that "the door is open" to a veteran seeking benefits. 

ROCK SPRINGS – Many veterans probably don’t know that they are eligible for state and federal benefits.

Sylvia “Sam” Esquibel, veteran service officer at Sweetwater County Veteran Services Office, helps veterans with the necessary paperwork they need to prove that military service caused their current condition.

