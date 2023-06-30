CHEYENNE — With hockey fights on the decline in the NHL, now is as good a time as ever for Ice Wars to rise to prominence.
It’s a wonder that no one thought of professional hockey fighting sooner.
The sport is rough, fast, simple, regulated, and it’s growing faster than the founders could have anticipated. Ice Wars International, founded in the spring of 2022, is finally making its debut in the United States — and it’s happening here in Cheyenne.
“It’s growing much faster than we expected,” said Charlie Nama, president and CEO of Ice Wars International. “It’s been well received. Fans are very excited, they’re supporting us, and I think that it’s just a matter of time (until) people realize how exciting this is.
“We had no idea it would explode onto the scene this fast. We were on a five-year plan and exceeded our expectations in less than a year.”
After several matches in Canada, the Outlaw Saloon will host its first stateside on-ice fight night. Organizers are expecting prominent dignitaries from the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Broncos, MMA and other organizations to be in attendance on July 15.
Even more important, they’re expecting it to be a wildly popular event. Tickets are on sale now for $45-$95 through both the Ice Wars International and Outlaw Saloon websites. The sport is also available on pay-per-view.
“We have a great relationship with the state of Wyoming and the Wyoming Combat Sports Commission,” Nama said.
The sport is designed to isolate the “most exciting part of hockey” into one extreme fighting event. It’s not a staged sport, it’s an authentic competition where fighters compete in matches consisting of two one-minute rounds.
Like any other fighting sport, the match is over upon knockout or technical knockout. If not settled naturally, the fight is resolved by judges’ scores.
Athletes dress in full hockey gear, with hockey gloves replaced by MMA gloves. Helmets and gloves must remain on throughout the fight. Medical staff are on site at all times, and Nama emphasizes that these are skilled, professional fighters, and Ice Wars takes its players’ safety seriously.
“I think what’s great about this is these are real fights,” he said, dismissing any comparison to scripted bouts in the WWE. “There’s no downtime. The guys are competitors. They’ve fought a lot. I think people will be very excited by it once they see it, by how talented these guys really are.”
Competitors share similar backgrounds. They’re either former or current hockey players, boxers or martial artists, though some do hold down day jobs in addition to the sport. Several players are currently working their way through the hockey world — like Justin Schmitt in the Federal Prospects Hockey League and Bo Cornell at the University of Jamestown.
But Ice Wars is an entirely different environment. Players are already gaining notoriety after just a handful of events.
“The second event was absolutely insane. The energy that went into it was crazy,” said Ice Wars athlete Justyce Smoke. “I was there for a few days before the fight, and leading up to it, people knew who I was, coming up and shaking my hand or just telling me, ‘Good luck this weekend’ and taking pictures with me.”
Like any other sport, athletes constantly train in order to stay in shape and protect themselves in the rink. However, training is conducted on their own time, and that can create some discrepancies between two competitors’ performances.
Smoke, who earned the nickname “Haymaker,” currently works as an educational assistant. He does, however, have a lifelong background playing hockey, during which he spent the majority of his career as an enforcer.
In other words, his role was to check and provoke other players, hopefully to the point that he could then whale on them. His background has helped him reach the number two spot in his weight class, but he owes just as much to rigorous training.
He built a gym in his garage, where he typically trains two to three times a day, but lately he’s upped it to four or five. It also helps that he’s willing to fight anyone, regardless of size.
“It’s a very unique sport. I matched up with a guy who was 35 pounds heavier than me, and I still won that fight,” Smoke said. “You’re nervous, you’re scared, you’re excited. And you’re just mentally preparing for an absolute war.
“I fought in the second event, and I fought two fights that night. My first fight, I finished in nine seconds with a knockout.”
The athletes are certainly respectful to one another and often maintain friendships, but there’s a reason that every event opens with what Nama coined the “Grudge Match.” During these opening rounds, fighters can call out anyone they want to settle a personal dispute with on the ice.
Sometimes you just have to settle it in the rink.
“We all really act as a family, and at the end of the day, if one of the boys needs something, I’m always there for them,” Smoke said. “It’s all about respect, and I believe that as fighters we all know that this is all about respect.
“But I feel like that’s where the beefs are gonna end — in the grudge matches. Like me fighting with Bo Cornell. I like the guy, but I really want to beat him up.”