LARAMIE – As people plan summer road trips and continue their daily commutes to work, historically high gasoline prices seem to be here for the long haul.
For some, the price increases have been a minor inconvenience. For others, they’ve resulted in lifestyle-altering changes.
National and statewide gasoline prices are at record highs. The national average price for regular gas was $4.72 per gallon as of Thursday, the AAA motorists group reports. In Wyoming, the average is about 30 cents less, according to Gas Buddy.
Fuel prices are not only affecting everyday consumers, but also the cost of goods that are delivered on trucks, which is having a widespread impact, said University of Wyoming economist Anne Alexander.
On the governmental level, the changes haven’t caused too much of a strain for the city of Laramie yet. The city accounts for things like high prices and a worst-case scenario when it budgets, said Deputy Administrative Services Director Jennifer Wade. The surge has resulted in a budget increase of $375,000 over the next biennium.
“People are trying to combine trips as much as possible and really be mindful and thoughtful,” Alexander said. “The calculus has to be a lot more intentional now with prices the way they are.”
The prices started to increase in February and have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and a subsequent embargo on oil from Russia. Most of the oil used in the U.S. is not from Russia, but is produced domestically or imported from West Africa and Canada. Still, uncertainty caused by the war is driving prices up because oil companies operate within the global market, Alexander said.
That uncertainty also could be keeping American oil companies from expanding their domestic operations, as there is no way to tell how long the war and its impact on the U.S. economy could last, she said.
Local prices
Gas prices in Albany County are some of the lowest in Wyoming, with an average price of about $4 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy. Still, months of rising costs is presenting a challenge for some local businesses and residents.
For some, it means driving as little as possible and only on an as-needed basis.
“I barely drive,” said Annie Robinson as she filled her tank at Laramie’s Maverik travel stop Wednesday. “If I don’t have to, I don’t go anywhere.”
Robinson said she didn’t drive much even before gas prices started to swell, but now there is more reason not to.
Other drivers agreed, saying they opt to bike to work or work from home more as a way to save on gas.
Justin Hartman, who hails from Colorado, said that high prices didn’t stop him from taking a road trip. Still, he biked as much as he could leading up to his over-the-road vacation to justify the extra gas use.
“If gas continues to go up, maybe it will be good for electric cars,” Hartman said. “Maybe people shouldn’t be driving as much.”
Another road-tripper, Chad Oliverson, said that in his day-to day-life he doesn’t commute as much as he used to, and he makes it a point to work from home more often.
Oliverson noticed a range of gas prices as he from his home in Salt Lake City, where gas was $4.65 a gallon, to Colorado, where it was $3.70.
Gas at work
At Domino’s Pizza on East Grand Avenue in Laramie, driving is essential to its business model. The surge in prices at the pump has had a noticeable impact, said manager Wade Woodward.
With the UW out for the summer, he’s down to about 13 delivery drivers, but typically employs about 20 when classes are in session. All of them pay for their gas out-of-pocket and receive a mileage reimbursement, Woodward said.
While the company has a sliding mileage scale that adjusts according to the average price of gas, the restaurant also has raised its delivery fee by 10 cents in response to the higher gas costs. Along with drivers, it also costs more to deliver product to stores.
“We’re still busy enough we have had to” raise prices, Woodward said.
The drivers “aren’t happy about it at all,” he said about paying record prices to fill up after a shift. “But tips are going up as well, so it balances.”
While some customers consider the higher gas prices when tipping, many don’t, said Teha Cabral, a Domino’s delivery driver.
“I put $50 in the fuel tank, which was on empty,” she said.
Gas stations
A decline in business has been noticeable at the local Loaf N’ Jug, said Rebecca, an assistant manager at the store who declined to give a last name. While Memorial Day weekend was busy, everything from gas to Gatorade has seen a decrease in sales.
Even over the past week, the gas station raised its prices by 20 cents, she said. Customers have been vocal about the increases, and the economic impacts have extended to staff as well.
“Everything’s going up except for the wages,” she said about gas prices and inflation overall. “We’ve had people quitting left and right.”
Other businesses have remained relatively insulated from the price hikes, but are aware of the impact they have on drivers.
“We’re seeing the same amount of truck traffic, it’s just really affecting the drivers’ pockets,” said Marcus Sanchez, general manager at Pilot Travel Center. “It obviously affects families and day-to-day travelers.”