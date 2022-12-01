TNT photo

Local employees were recognized and awarded the 2022 R.E.A.C.H. recently by the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism board.

Front row left to right are, Kim Strid,, Julia Ruble, Nicole Gil, Jessicca Feldmeier, Michele Moritz, Stacy Colvin, and April Trujillo.

Back row, left to right, Bridget Bernard (holding Parker), Jessica Phillips, Melissa Hutchinson, Jenissa Meredith, Trish Green, Jeffon Robinson, Liisa Anselmi-Dalton.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board (SWCTT) is pleased to announce the 3rd Quarter 2022 R.E.A.C.H. Award winners (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality):

- Jessicca Feldmeier (Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY)

