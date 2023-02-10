Jerry Zhang of Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse was honored with the February 2023 Community Builder Award during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Pictured from left to right are Jason Sehon, Pam Thayer, Jerry Zhang and Michael O’Brien.
Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips
Jerry Zhang, recipient of the February 2023 Community Builder Award, said that “it’s all about the people” when asked what he appreciated about Rawlins.
During the meeting, volunteer committee member Pam Thayer spoke about the reasoning behind choosing Zhang for the award.
“We’re super excited to have Jerry and his restaurant up her this month as the Community Builder. In my interview with Jerry, I asked him what drives him to do all of this service,” Thayer said. “He said, ‘My grandma; my grandma taught me at an early age to keep a nice heart.’”
“He said that it’s all about the people,” she said. “The last 18 months that he’s lived here, whether it’s donations or the water crisis, he said that it’s the people. I loved that he just kept coming back to his heart and that when his heart is soft, it really means a lot to him. That just really made my heart soft.”
Additionally, Thayer said that she asked Zhang what he is most proud of and he told her that he “just wants to continue to help.
During the holiday season, Zhang gave out 100 meals at Christmas.
“On Dec. 24 and 25, if they ran out of the meals, they said anyone could come down and get rice and noodles,” Thayer said.
Zhang also gave out meals on Thanksgiving and Veterans Day.
“First, I just want to say thank you to the Rawlins City Council for giving me this award. It means a lot to me and my team,” Zhang said. “Second, I appreciate our community support. Without our community support, my team and I cannot make sure we run a good restaurant here. Also, I want to lead by example. I always tell my team that how you see the world is a reflection of your heart.”
As part of the award, the Rawlins City Council gives the recipient $100 to donate to any of the local nonprofit organizations of their choosing.
Zhang made the decision to donate the $100 to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank.