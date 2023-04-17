Even in the cold, snowy weather, a number of local volunteers showed up on Friday, April 14, to help hand out boxes of food to the long line of cars during the Food Bank of Wyoming mobile food pantry. Pictured are Theresa Miller, Michale Reed, Debra Dahlke and Fred Tombroëk.
Site coordinator Liz Smith said they expected to serve around 400 people during the mobile food pantry.
Volunteer Debra Dahlke was all smiles as she helped pack the boxes of food up to be distributed during the mobile food pantry on Friday, April 14.
RAWLINS — Even in the cold, snowy weather, a number of local volunteers showed up on Friday, April 14, to help hand out boxes of food to the long line of cars during the Food Bank of Wyoming mobile food pantry.
As cars began lining up inside of the Carbon County Fairgrounds, volunteers began readying the boxes of food to be handed out.
Site coordinator and food bank director at Sinclair Baptist Church Liz Smith and her daughter, Michelle Smith, have been volunteering for the cause for quite some time.
“I have been doing this since 2017,” Liz said. “In 2018, I stepped into leadership with organizing everything.”
Liz said they expected to serve around 400 people during the mobile food pantry.
“We have 400 boxes of food. When those boxes are gone, that’s how many people we served,” she said.
Liz added that they host the mobile food pantry every other month.
“I think because grocery prices have really gone up, people are struggling. When they come out, I don’t have any income requirements. They just drive up,” she said. “We do get their names, and the only reason why we do that is because in case there is a recall on something, we want to be able to contact them and let them know about it.”
So far, Liz said that something like that has never happened.
“It helps us account for how many people we’re serving. It could be a family of one, it could be a family of 10; you never know,” Liz said.
Liz added that the boxes that are handed out include sources of protein and fresh fruits and vegetables.
“Those things are expensive,” she said. “So, if we can be out here helping them, we want to do that. I know so many people that go home and can it or even pre-make the stuff in the boxes. It’s an amazing opportunity for them.”
“The people that come and get the boxes are really grateful. They get things like fruit, vegetables and even salad,” Michelle said. “There are so many fresh things that they get and it’s free. It helps them feed their families, so they don’t have to go to the store and buy as much.”
The Food Bank of Wyoming is the largest food distributor in the state of Wyoming; 23 of the counties in Wyoming are being served by this organization.
In the 2022 fiscal year, the Food Bank of Wyoming distributed over 9.9 million pounds of food. That equals over 8 million meals for families in need across the state.