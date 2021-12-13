CHEYENNE – Ethan Paiz doesn’t just go to K9s 4 Mobility twice a week to brush his favorite dog. He goes to learn the job skills necessary for a successful future.
He is a senior at East High School with autism and has been working with the nonprofit dog training organization since November. This is his second position working with animals, since he finished his first job at Black Dog Animal Rescue toward the end of the summer.
“These dogs will change your life,” he said.
K9s 4 Mobility has existed in the Cheyenne community for nearly a decade, and focuses on the training, placement and support of assistance dog partnerships. Each dog is matched to an owner with a complementary personality, size and the skills to make the partnership successful.
Paiz plays a part in the organization to make this relationship possible. His favorite component in helping pick-up dog toys, sweep and mop the facility floors and groom the animals is knowing they are heading to homes to support individuals with mobility disabilities. He spends four hours a week contributing to the special effort, and loves to have quality time with the assistance animals.
He also enjoys seeing the training process. He watches them run on the treadmills, learn how to open the refrigerator door and relish in the taste of peanut butter.
His dream job after graduating high school is “to take care of animals at the zoo.”
This opportunity was made possible by Zenith Business Services, which is a local “career development firm that assists individuals from all walks of life.” The company reached out to K9 4 Mobility CEO Michelle Woerner to see if she would be interested in finding a place for Paiz in their work environment.
Woerner said it was the first time she had considered taking part in a program such as this, but it won’t be the last.
“Zenith insures him, is responsible for him if anything happens, and they make sure that the job gets done,” she said. “So, it's not like we're just entertaining Ethan. He's actually here to do a job, and they make sure he does it.”
He shows up with his skills coach every Wednesday and Friday for two hours to take care of the tasks on his list. In doing so, he has developed manual and cleaning skills, as well as developed a relationship with each dog. Woerner said he can name every single Labrador, and knows exactly what they like to do.
“He wants to make sure the dogs all have what they need,” she said.
Dawsyn Winchell is the job coach who tags along, and has been a member of the Zenith team since June. He works with clients such as Paiz to guide and provide a support system in the workforce.
He graduated from Laramie County Community College with a degree in psychology and a focus on social work this year. Next fall, he will attend the University of Wyoming to pursue a bachelor's degree in social work. He decided to follow the career pathway after beginning therapy in third grade, which he said helped him and made him want to give back to others in the same capacity.
Since he started working with the East High senior, he said his favorite part is seeing the growth he has accomplished in such a short time period. He said it’s incredibly fulfilling to work with him.
“He's genuinely come such a long way,” Winchell said. “So, it makes it a pleasure to work with him, truly, because I feel like, since he has such a desire to grow, it makes my job like 10 times easier.”
Paiz said his least-favorite part of the job when he first started was mopping the floor, since it was the hardest task, but now it’s getting easier. His skills coach said with the fast-paced development he's seen, he is confident that in the future he will be able to work a job in the animal-care field.
He considered the largest barrier a positive mindset, but it has turned around quickly. He witnessed Paiz building confidence, an inner conscience in the workplace and a fostered sense of independence.
He said this opportunity was the perfect match.