John Contos was recently named the new general chairman for Cheyenne Frontier Days. Contos has been a CFD volunteer for 39 years, is a member of the HEELS organization and has held various leadership positions within the organization, according to a news release. Photo courtesy of CFD
General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler and others on the Cheyenne Frontier Days float wave during the 31st annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. More than 100 entries made up the parade that brought hundreds of spectators to the streets of downtown. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHRISTINE KRONZ PHOTOGEAPHER LLC
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days board of directors has named John Contos as the organization's next general chairman, according to a Thursday news release from the CFD organization.
In this role, Contos will lead the General Committee in producing the 127th anniversary celebration next summer. Contos replaces outgoing General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler.
Contos retired from Laramie County School District 1 as an administrator of health, physical education, and safe and drug free schools & communities. Prior to that, he was a physical/health education instructor, also working for LCSD1. He attended the University of Wyoming, where he received a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology and a masters degree.
Contos has been a CFD volunteer for 39 years. He joined the HEELS organization in 1998, and he was a CFD Public Relations Committee chairman. Contos was a CFD board member from 2016 to 2021, where he served as secretary/treasurer, vice president, and then board president in 2018.
The new general chairman will begin preparation for the 127th anniversary celebration by meeting with the General Committee to review the 2022 show and plan for improvements for the next year.
"I am honored, excited and humbled to be selected as the next General Chairman of the World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration!" Contos said in the release.
This year's CFD just wrapped up, on July 30. The 126th anniversary “Daddy of ’em All” event brought more than 250,000 visitors to Frontier Park over 10 days, its organizer has reported.