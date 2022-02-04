SWEETWATER COUNTY — Casey Kuckert Consulting is hosting “Prosperity in 2022” business retreat for female business owners.
Kuckert is a high-performance business coach and branding expert that supports business owners and insurance professionals. She provides branding and marketing services, consulting, insurance and business retreats.
Kuckert and her team guide business owners to create strong personalized brands and revenue strategies that stand out to attract more clients. She has built eight successful companies of her own and helps business owners do the same while creating a passionate and purposeful life. Kuckert and her team offer a variety of tools and resources to mentor business owners.
“I love getting women together to collaborate,” Kuckert said. “I like watching them support each other, learn from each other and grow together.”
The retreat will begin Friday Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Soul Wellness Studio in Green River. Participants will make prosperity bowls. Attendees will get a chance to get acquainted with other female business owners.
“This is an opportunity to gain confidence, learn about their business direction and clarity in moving forward in order to have a successful business,” Kuckert explained. “I’m looking forward to seeing the ladies participate, order from each other, check out products and exchanging ideas.”
This is Kuckert’s ninth business retreat.
Attendees will not only come from Wyoming but from surrounding states as well.
The Saturday, Feb. 19 agenda includes all-day training at Kuckert’s office which will focus on business growth, collaborations and networking.
A group dinner will be held at White Mountain Mining Company.
Ticket includes:
-All supplies for Friday evening activity
-Swag Bag
-Saturday Lunch
-Business Training
-Activity Supplies
Female business owners may reserve a spot by calling 307-871-2327.