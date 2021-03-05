CHEYENNE – In 2020, the broadest measure of labor underutilization – this includes the unemployed, workers employed part-time for economic reasons, and those marginally attached to the labor force – was 11% in Wyoming, a number significantly lower than the 13.6% rate for the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Labor underutilization is marked as U6 on Chart No. 1.
Regional Commissioner Michael Hirniak noted that the six alternative measures of labor underutilization in Wyoming were significantly higher than the rates recorded a year ago. Nationally, all six measures had significant increases over the year.
The official concept of unemployment, U-3 in the U-1 to U-6 range of measures, includes all jobless persons who are available to take a job and have actively sought work in the past four weeks. In Wyoming, 5.9% of the labor force was unemployed, as measured by U-3 in 2020, significantly lower than the national rate of 8.1%.
Wyoming had 17,300 unemployed residents in 2020 according to the CPS. In addition, there were 11,800 workers who were employed part time for economic reasons, also known as involuntary part time. These individuals were working part time because of slack work or business conditions or because they were unable to find a full-time job.
Nationwide, there were 7.23 million individuals working part time for economic reasons in 2020. In 2020, the number of individuals considered to be marginally attached to the labor force in Wyoming was 3,700.
People marginally attached to the labor force are not working, but indicate that they would like to work, are available to work, and have looked for work at some time during the past 12 months, even though they had not searched for work in the four weeks preceding the survey for reasons such as school attendance or family responsibilities.
In the United States, the number of people marginally attached totaled 1.96 million in 2020.
Discouraged workers, a subset of the marginally attached, are persons who are not currently looking for work because they believe no jobs are available for them.
In 2020, there were 700 discouraged workers in Wyoming, accounting for 19% of the marginally attached in the state. The U-4 measure, which adds discouraged workers to the number of the unemployed (expressed as a percentage of the labor force plus the number of discouraged workers), was 6.1% in Wyoming, significantly lower than the 8.4% rate for the nation.
State comparisons
In 2020, 22 states had rates significantly lower than those of the U.S. for all six measures of labor underutilization, while six states had rates significantly higher than those of the U.S. for all six measures. The U-4 rate includes discouraged workers; thus, the difference between U-3 and U-4 reflects the degree of would-be job-seeker discouragement. At the national level, the difference between U-3 and U-4 was +0.3 percentage point in 2020. No state had a noteworthy difference between these two measures.
The U-5 rate includes all people who are marginally attached to the labor force, and U-6 adds those who are involuntary part-time workers. Therefore, the larger the difference between U-5 and U-6, the higher the incidence of this form of “underemployment.”
In 2020, all 50 states and the District of Columbia had differences between their U-5 and U-6 rates. Hawaii had the largest gap, +6.5 percentage points, followed by Colorado and California, +5.8 points and +5.6 points, respectively. North Dakota had the smallest gap, +2.5 percentage points, indicating a comparatively low degree of underemployment. At the national level, the difference between U-5 and U-6 was +4.4 percentage points.
Relative to 2019, 46 states experienced significant increases in all six measures of labor underutilization, while another three states and the District of Columbia had increases in each of their U-2 through U-6 rates.
No state experienced an over-the-year decrease in any measure of labor underutilization.