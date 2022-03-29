The Cheyenne Economic Health Index (ChEHI) reported a value of 107.8 in January 2022. This value was higher than the January 2021 value of 105.7 and the January 2020 value of 106.7. This image was captured by screenshot on March 28, 2022 of this report, distributed by Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division and posted online.
CHEYENNE - Some local employment figures have recovered from the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has announced.
In the county that includes Cheyenne, the total number of nonfarm payroll jobs in January of this year was 48,000. This is a 4.1% increase from January 2021, according to a new report from Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division.
This means that, by this January, “Laramie County recovered all of the 4,000 jobs lost during the worst parts of the pandemic (March 2020-April 2020),” said the division’s report. The online document was distributed by email last Tuesday, and the study is described as the March 2022 Cheyenne Economic Indicators report.
In this county, the unemployment rate was a relatively low 3.7%. In addition to being a decrease from the local figure from a year earlier, it is also lower than the latest statewide jobless rate of 4.1%.
Viewed more broadly, an index of local economic heath from the Economic Analysis Division also has been on the rise. This measure is called the Cheyenne Economic Health Index. It combines four variables into one number.
“The Cheyenne Economic Health Index (ChEHI) reported a value of 107.8 in January 2022,” the state’s economic division reported. “This value was higher than the January 2021 value of 105.7 and the January 2020 value of 106.7.”
There are four county-level economic indicators that are combined to calculate this statistic. These sub-statistics are the unemployment rate, monthly sales and use tax collections, the monthly total of non-farm jobs, and the monthly median home sales price.
For homeowners, or those interested in buying a place of their own to live, the economic agency has reported a figure that may be of specific interest. The median home that was for sale in January had a price of $320,000. This was an almost 11% increase over just one year earlier.
To put this into additional context, the document noted that, in Laramie County, this “is the 41st consecutive month of year-over-year increases in median home sales prices, reflecting the strong housing market.”