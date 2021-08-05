CHEYENNE – This year’s Laramie County Fair kicked off this week almost like last year didn’t happen, County Events Director Dan Ange said Wednesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the fair was held, but in a much more limited capacity. All of the weekend night events were scrapped, and while the county 4-H students participated, the fair was mostly closed to the public.
But not this year.
“We’re back open to the public,” Ange said. “I think the biggest thing is that we’re trying to build on what we started two years ago.”
In 2019, the fair officially moved all of its events to the Archer Events Complex, after years of splitting between the Archer fairgrounds for the 4-H showings and Frontier Park Arena for the night events.
This year’s fair, which began Wednesday, will run through Aug. 14.
There are no health restrictions at this year’s fair, but the Wyoming Department of Health is now recommending people, both unvaccinated and vaccinated against the virus, wear masks in public places.
The dog and horse shows began Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday activities will include the breeding shows, dairy goat shows and even a fashion revue.
“Last year, we condensed everything to one show ring, and we’ve actually kept that in place this year,” Ange said. “We have a lot of kids showing different species, so this way, people don’t have to choose between going to see hogs or steers at the same time.”
The fair’s exhibit hall will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for the final day, Aug. 14.
Free midway entertainment will be offered beginning Saturday until the end of the fair. These activities will include balloon twisting, magic shows, airbrush face painting, an inflatable zone, the ag-venture land and a laser maze and mini-golf.
Ange assured residents that the popular night events, such as the tractor pull, the motocross freestyle show, mutton busting, pig wrestling and the demolition derby will return this year. These are also the only events at the fair that require a ticket for admission.
The Hell on Wheels rodeo, which has been running most of the summer, will also be held over the two Saturdays of the fair at the Archer arena.
Contests taking place during the fair include: the lovable mutt (where Laramie County residents can show off their pooches in categories including longest tail and ears and biggest and smallest dog), fair fun poultry (open to anyone who has a healthy chicken, duck, goose or turkey that needs to be shown off), scarecrow, robot construction, apron and the stick horse race for kids ages 2 to 4, to name just a few.
Fiber arts workshops will also be held regularly throughout the next week. Additionally, a farmers’ market will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The pandemic was good for one thing, Ange noted: he and his team started livestreaming the fair through its YouTube channel, LCF TV. They will continue to do so this year, and will also post regular updates to the fair’s Facebook page.