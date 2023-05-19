CHEYENNE — Although Wyoming’s largest city lost population between 2021 and 2022, rural Laramie County gained nearly as many residents as Cheyenne lost.
Cheyenne’s population dropped by 456 people between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, according to recent population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
However, Laramie County as a whole gained residents, Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday.
“People left and moved just outside of the city. The balance of Laramie County actually increased by 405 people,” he explained. “That is consistent with trends. Many people moved away from metro centers, but many of them moved into suburbs of that metro city.”
The migration pattern in Wyoming is consistent with nationwide trends following the COVID-19 pandemic, Liu said, where people shifted to less-populated and lower-cost areas.
Both Casper and Cheyenne, the largest cities in Wyoming, lost population from 2021 to 2022. However, two-thirds of the 30 “large” cities and towns in Wyoming of over 2,000 people added residents.
For cities and towns with a population of over 2,000, Mills demonstrated the fastest annual growth at 4.4%, followed by Star Valley Ranch at 3.3%. Gillette grew by 277 residents, and Sheridan grew by 195 residents during the one-year period.
The state’s most populous city, Cheyenne, lost the most residents, at 456. Casper lost 220 residents, and Rock Springs lost 135. Jackson lost 171 residents, and Rawlins declined by 101.
As of July 1, 2022, 68.7%, or 399,516 people in Wyoming, lived in incorporated places. Nearly half of the state’s residents lived in 11 cities and towns with a population of more than 10,000. Wyoming’s total population grew by 1,898, or 0.3%, from 2021 to 2022.
However, the combined population for the state’s 99 cities and towns grew only 0.1% during the same period.
Between the decades of 2010 and 2020, Wyoming’s smaller cities consistently lost population, while places like Casper and Cheyenne experienced growth, Liu said. COVID-19 reversed that trend, and it remains to be seen whether that was a short-term anomaly or a long-term shift.
“For 2022, that trend seems to continue in Wyoming. However, nationwide, that trend is slowing down,” Liu said. “The increase of smaller towns and cities (nationwide) was slower than 2020 and 2021, however they are still growing in Wyoming.”
While big cities in the United States continue to decline in population, Liu said the “speed of decline” has also lessened in the past year.
